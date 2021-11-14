Five Reasons Why Rambo Should Not be a TV Show

This could be interesting, but so far there’s no sign of Hiro or anyone else other than Aunt Cass, who was originally voiced by Maya Rudolph. Instead, we get to see Baymax interacting with an elderly lady, Aunt Cass, and even the customers as he attempts to play the part of a barista. However it might go, the Baymax series will be headed to Disney+ in the summer of 2022 for the enjoyment of the fans. It’s not really surprising that this character would be embraced since much like many other Disney characters, Baymax managed to gain a lot of fans back in 2014 when the movie came out, and kids that were young at that point and have grown up a little at this point have remembered Baymax fondly and have been following the story since. From 2017 to the current year the show was still a popular program that people kept watching since the truth is that even as an adult, this an entertaining show. The initial story that involved Hiro, his brother, and the group of exceptional students that would comprise the superhero group was one that was built on tragedy, as is common among many Disney movies, but it could turn into something else that might lead into another movie.
