Five Reasons Why Rambo Should Not be a TV Show

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

There are times when it would appear that a story is being pushed just because it can be, not necessarily because it will make money or because people want it, but because someone in the front office wants to see how it will do and thinks that it still has legs....

tvovermind.com

purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix's list of most-watched movies. (It's currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened To the Cast of A Different World?

A Different World premiered on NBC in 1987 and was centered around the life of The Cosby Show's character Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet). Starring Bonet, Marisa Tomei, Jasmine Guy, and Kadeem Hardison, the show had a six-season run that ended in 1993. While it was focused on the college life of Denise Huxtable in the first season, she would only star in the show that long, leading subsequent episodes to be centered around the lives of Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison's characters instead. It's been more than two decades since the show ended. Here is what different members of the cast have been up to since:
TV & VIDEOS
ramaponews.com

Why do we keep letting TV shows overstay their welcome?

There are so many options when it comes to finding a show to watch. With a variety of streaming services available, new shows are coming and going constantly. But when there is a new or old show that rises in popularity, it seems producers latch onto it and want to milk it as much as they can.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Jason Momoa Tests Positive for Covid After Dune Premiere, Impacting Aquaman 2 Filming

He may be pretty indestructible as DC's Aquaman, but Jason Momoa has proven he is only human after all, as he revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in lockdown. The actor put out a message on his instagram stories confirming the rumors that began circulating last week, that he had contracted the virus sometime after appearing at the premiere of Dune, and a video of the message has since been shared numerous times on Tiktok by fan accounts. This means that Momoa's current work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have been halted, putting the pressure on an already tight shooting schedule for the comic book sequel.
MOVIES
Jason Momoa
TVOvermind

10 TV Shows You Didn't Realize Were Spin Offs

Over the years, countless spin-off series have come and gone. These types of shows can be difficult to pull off because it's always challenging to integrate something new into an existing universe. Needless to say, quite a few spin-offs end up being short-lived and even forgotten. Although it's fairly rare for a spin-off to become more successful than the show it started from, there have been several shows that have become so popular that people tend to forget they're spinoffs in the first place. Many of these shows have had very long runs and they've carved out their very own places in the entertainment world. Keep reading to see our list of 10 shows you didn't realize were spinoffs.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best TV Shows About Witches

Witchcraft has intrigued people for thousands of years. From magic spells to special powers, the idea of witches is something that has also become a fixture in the entertainment industry. For decades, witches have been the subject of dozens of TV shows and many of them have gone on to be considered classics. While some shows focus on the dark side of witchcraft, others depict witches as constantly trying to do the right thing. On top of great stories, many of these shows also make great use of special effects. Even if you don't believe that supernatural things exist in the real world, you may still find yourself falling in love with many of these shows. Keep reading to see our list of the 10 best TV shows about witches.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Is Tiger King Season Two Worth The Effort?

The short answer is 'no'. The longer answer is bound to take a while since while there aren't that many episodes, the level of dumb that's come spilling out of the internet concerning Joe Exotic is simply amazing, and this is in a day and age when simple and amazing are hard to find any longer thanks to the vastness that is the internet. The fact is that it would appear that there's a lot more to the Tiger King and everyone around him that we didn't know, such as the fact that Joe used to be a police chief, and that he had another husband before those we saw in the first season. This is the kind of stuff that a person might have been able to find out on their own, and wouldn't exactly need another season of a documentary show, but people love spectacle, so here we are. Now that people are learning more about Joe, there's a chance that they might be a little more receptive to thinking that he doesn't deserve to be in jail, or they might think that people, as it's already known, are crazy when it comes to embracing one fad or another that they're told is worthwhile.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Movies That Need a Reboot: Needful Things

For the longest time, the movies that were based on Stephen King's stories had one huge failing: they absolutely missed the point of the book. Okay, in all fairness a few of them hit the point but still fell far short of the mark when it came to the entertainment factor they were meant to bring to the screen. Needful Things, one of King's best stories, is among those that were supposed to be great but ended up being little more than a romp through a story that covered barely anything that the book had to offer. The store in the movie paled by comparison to the store in the book, which always had some sort of oddity that any given person might look at and become sure was something that they absolutely had to have. And the price, that was one of the best parts of the story. Each item didn't cost much, until it did, since the price of each collectible in Leland Gaunt's shop came with a steep price that would eventually include one's immortal soul, after a bit of mischief had been accomplished. What ended up being harmless fun and pranks however soon turned deadly since at some point people were being forced to wind each other up in ways that would only end badly.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Let's Talk About Marvel Zombies

You've got to wonder where this show is going to start and where it's going to stop. Plus, as it's already been seen with Marvel Zombies, the super-powered undead get to keep using their powers in a very impressive way, which is apparently not hard to explain since, unlike other zombies, the heroes tend to keep their personalities and intelligence, but can't get past that need to consume living flesh. The Marvel Zombies have managed to do a few very disgusting things and have also been shown to be highly resilient, but the rot is the one thing that none of them get away from, other than the hunger and the pain that they continually suffer through. If one were to think that a healing factor would be beneficial in this case, they would be wrong since healing factors are one of the few things that are negated when a Marvel hero becomes a zombie apparently, and it's kind of obvious that even if they did work, the heroes might go from being zombies to normal and then back to zombies since the virus does appear to be much stronger.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Nicholle Tom?

During the 1990s, Nicholle Tom was one of the hottest young actors in the entertainment industry. She is most well known for her role in the Beethoven movies as well as her role in the hit sitcom, The Nanny. Her natural talent and her on-screen presence allowed her to shine no matter who she was sharing a scene with. From the big screen to the small screen, she had the game on lock and many fans expected her to be a continued presence for many years to come. However, once the 2000s rolled around fans started to see less and less of Nicholle, and by the 2010s things had really started to slow down for her. If you were a kid during the 90s, you've probably wondered what became of the talented actress. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to Nicholle Tom.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Big Hero 6 is Getting a Spinoff Show

This could be interesting, but so far there's no sign of Hiro or anyone else other than Aunt Cass, who was originally voiced by Maya Rudolph. Instead, we get to see Baymax interacting with an elderly lady, Aunt Cass, and even the customers as he attempts to play the part of a barista. However it might go, the Baymax series will be headed to Disney+ in the summer of 2022 for the enjoyment of the fans. It's not really surprising that this character would be embraced since much like many other Disney characters, Baymax managed to gain a lot of fans back in 2014 when the movie came out, and kids that were young at that point and have grown up a little at this point have remembered Baymax fondly and have been following the story since. From 2017 to the current year the show was still a popular program that people kept watching since the truth is that even as an adult, this an entertaining show. The initial story that involved Hiro, his brother, and the group of exceptional students that would comprise the superhero group was one that was built on tragedy, as is common among many Disney movies, but it could turn into something else that might lead into another movie.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Is There Still a Sequel to 47 Ronin in the Works?

At this time it's not really hard to wonder if the 47 Ronin sequel is coming, it's whether or not it's really going to live up to the movie that was already seen in 2013. Some folks would no doubt turn away without thinking about it, while others might say that it's one of the few Keanu Reeves movies that didn't end up becoming legendary for one reason or another. The truth is that 47 Ronin was a decent movie and it did have all the elements needed to have a great showing, save for the fact that its release date was kind of awkward and Reeves hadn't become a huge star once again thanks to John Wick. He's always been an actor that people are interested in since his roles on the big screen tend to be those that a lot of people can't help but like. But it does sound as though the sequel to 47 Ronin will be taking on female leads rather than the male-led cast that pushed the first movie along. The fact that the sequel appears to be set a few centuries into the future and could carry a very heavy cyberpunk feel could have something to do with this.
WWE
Boston Herald

Q&A: Why are shows going from TV to streaming?

You have questions. I have some answers. I enjoy watching "SEAL Team," so I was disappointed that while they began the season on regular TV, they quickly left for Paramount+. I refuse to pay to watch (don't enjoy the show enough to pay) but I feel like I'm being held hostage. Do you think more shows are heading that direction?
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Milly Shapiro?

Breaking into the entertainment industry can be incredibly difficult. So, once a person finally gets their foot in the door, people expect them to keep the momentum going. Unfortunately, though, nothing in the business is ever guaranteed and sometimes stars fade into oblivion just as quickly as they appear. That seems to have been the case with Milly Shapiro who got her big break when she was cast in the 2018 movie Hereditary. The film put the talented young actress on the map, but unfortunately, we haven't seen much of her since. If you're one of the many people who has been curious about what Milly has been up to since her role in Hereditary, you aren't alone. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to Milly Shapiro.
MUSIC
thesuffolkjournal.com

Four TV shows every entrepreneur should watch

Shows like “Succession,” “Billions,” “Working Moms” and “New Amsterdam” invite business students into the world of finance, marketing and business administration applications. If you like boardroom drama or team conflict solutions, watch “Succession.”. The show follows the Roy family, a billionaire family that runs the media conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. The...
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Five Filmmakers Who Should’ve Won A Best Director Oscar By Now

When you look back at the history of the Academy Awards, you’ll be stunned to find who’s never won the prestigious award. This list will highlight five talented directors who have yet to take home the golden statue. These directors have made several classics in their careers that should’ve resulted in an Oscar win. This list is strictly for the category of Best Director, so none of these filmmakers are exempt if they’ve won an award in another category. Let’s quickly get started with the first big name.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Apparently The Scorpion King is Getting a Reboot

There are still a few people out there that might have something to say about the original Scorpion King that came out in 2002, but for the most part, a lot of people appear to think that it was a great movie and that it was worth making a few straight to DVD add-ons. But it does sound as though a reboot is in the process of being made, and that reboot is going to take things into the modern era, which is bound to be interesting since the original was set firmly in ancient times with Mathayus of Akkad, played by Dwayne Johnson initially, taking on the lead role of the main warrior. The first time we got to see Mathayus was as a marauding king in The Mummy Returns as he played the villain that was supposed to be the big deal of the movie, and ended up becoming a CGI nightmare that turned a lot of people off in a heartbeat. The opening of the movie was great since it showed Johnson in action and as the strong and capable king. Things kind of went downhill from there.
MOVIES
Variety

Samantha Boscarino, Griffin Johnson to Star in ‘Diamond in the Rough’ Movie From Creator Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Creator Plus, a movie studio and distribution startup centered on digital influencers, has greenlit its second feature-length film: Country-club comedy “Diamond in the Rough,” starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie”) and TikTok star and entrepreneur Griffin Johnson (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”). Production is slated to begin this week in Los Angeles. Creator Plus expects to release the movie on its digital sell-through platform in the spring of 2022. The film joins the startup’s first film project, “Jane,” starring Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), who is also producing, singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey (part of sister duo Chloe x Halle), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Ian Owens and model...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Please, No More Scream Sequels

There’s always an argument to be had online and this sentiment would likely cause another one that people would willingly jump into since some folks love that Scream is still going and some are of the mind that it should have ended a while ago. Somehow Wes Craven’s creation managed to endure a lot longer than some of us felt that it would as there are rumors that it might keep going after the next movie, though there’s no telling who’s still going to be around and who will become the next victims or killers that will take up the legacy of Ghostface. For such a simple killer there have been enough ideas to keep things going for a while, especially considering that the technology has updated and the ability to find the killer should be a lot easier. But then again, dealing with human beings is rarely easy since the person sitting next to you could be a deranged psycho killer and you’d never know it until the last second when they revealed themselves. Yeah, that’s a little grim, but it would appear to be the route that Scream is going at this point since any further connection to the main characters has to be almost done with.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH

