Tay Conti On Full Gear Loss, FTR Talk Their New Theme, Jay Lethal's New Theme Song | Fight Size

By Robert DeFelice
 6 days ago
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, November 14, 2021:. - Following her loss to Dr. Britt Baker, Tay Conti took to Twitter to show respect for the champion following her loss and also promising to return to the championship picture. - Speaking with TSN, FTR opened up...

Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 11/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: AEW Full Gear post-show, including Hangman’s first title challenger, Jay Lethal signing, more (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks reviews AEW Full Gear, match by match. He takes phone calls and emails on Hangman Page’s possible first challenger for his AEW Title, the positives and negatives of the Jay Lethal signing, Tay Conti’s readiness for her spot, and more.
PWMania

Video: Jay Lethal Makes His Debut With AEW At Full Gear PPV

Former Impact Wrestling and longtime Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal made his debut with AEW at the 2021 Full Gear PPV. Lethal issued a challenge to Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title and Guevara accepted the match. The match was made official for Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite. Footage from...
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 11/17 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including Hangman Page’s celebration interrupted by Danielson, Punk-MJF moment, Jay Lethal’s debut against Guevara, Full Gear fallout (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Hangman Page’s AEW World Title win celebration interrupted by Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega’s response to losing, a C.M. Punk-MJF moment, Jay Lethal’s debut against Sammy Guevara, Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, and more Full Gear fallout.
wrestlingrumors.net

PHOTO: Former WWE Star Dramatically Changes Look

It’s an important factor. There are certain things that go into being a star in wrestling and one of the most important is having the right look. If a wrestler doesn’t catch the fans’ attention, it isn’t likely they are going to get much of a chance. At some point you have to do something to make fans care and the right look can go a long way. Now a former WWE star has changed his look in a big way.
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
ringsidenews.com

Paul Heyman Threatens Xavier Woods After WWE Smackdown Goes Off Air

Paul Heyman is one of the most well-known and established names in the pro wrestling world. He is touted as one of the greatest minds to have ever been seen in the business. It seems Heyman cut an intense promo after Friday Night Smackdown ended this week. Paul Heyman is...
PWMania

Update On The Impact Wrestling Status of W. Morrissey (Big Cass)

In an interview with Bison Talks last month, Impact Wrestling star W. Morrissey (Big Cass) said the following about his status with the promotion:. “I’m with IMPACT through October. The end of October is Bound For Glory. It’s definitely something I want to do, stick with IMPACT for the long-term. I want to be the IMPACT World Champion, for sure, that’s my goal. That’s been my goal since I got there.”
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Lands Regular Role On ABC Series

It’s a bonus. Wrestlers are a lot of things, but to outsiders, they are often called actors who are pretending to do a lot of things on any given show. Somehow that rarely turns into success in the acting world, though every now and then you see someone getting a chance to show what they can do in Hollywood. Now it seems that we will be seeing that again with a prominent WWE star.
Sports Illustrated

Nakamura Hopes He Hasn’t Seen the Last of Roman Reigns

Another integral member of the Nakamura entourage is Pat McAfee, the former NFL player-turned-podcaster-extraordinaire-turned-SmackDown broadcaster. In a manner reminiscent of the way Jesse “The Body” Ventura would once highlight the work of Randy “Macho Man” Savage, McAfee has been tremendous in the way he expresses genuine joy and unadulterated excitement whenever Nakamura and Boogs appear on-screen.
Phoenix New Times

Here’s Why Mega Ran Was Featured on WWE Star Xavier Woods’ New Theme Song

Fans of Mega Ran might’ve heard a familiar voice if they tuned in to the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown. That’s because vocals by the Phoenix-based geek rapper are featured in the new theme song for WWE superstar Xavier Woods, which made its debut on the November 5 episode of the show.
WWE
Fightful

Taya Valkyrie: Stop Supporting A Company That Has ZERO Respect For Their Talent

Taya Valkyrie urges fans to stop supporting WWE. On November 18, WWE released John Morrison from his contract after he was re-signed at the end of 2019 and returned to television in January 2020. Morrison was regularly featured on television, teaming with The Miz before The Miz turned and went off to do "Dancing With The Stars." Morrison remained on TV as a solo act.
ringsidenews.com

Tay Conti Comments On Her Crushing Defeat At AEW Full Gear

Tay Conti tried very hard to make a name for herself in NXT, but to no avail as she was simply not used much there. It made her miserable and ultimately, she was granted her release from the company last year as part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. It seems she finally reacted to her loss at AEW Full Gear.
Yardbarker

Ric Flair reveals fellow WWE legend is suffering from “really bad health issues”

WWE legend Ric Flair has revealed that Hulk Hogan is enduring a period of really ill health. Hogan is now 68-years-old and it’s safe to say that he hasn’t taken the best care of his body over the years. It’s no surprise that, as he enters his elder years, he’s suffering adverse effects from his actions during his youth.
