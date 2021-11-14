ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks close flat to start the week ahead of big retail earnings

By Tanaya Macheel
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. equities were flat on Monday, as U.S. Treasury yields reversed and climbed higher and investors awaited quarterly reports from big retailers later in the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.33 points, or 0.03%, to 36,087.98. The S&P 500 was unchanged, ending the session at 4,682.87. The tech-heavy Nasdaq...

