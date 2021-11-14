Bill Belichick emphasized his appreciation for pregame ceremony prior to Browns game

FOXBOROUGH -- Prior to Sunday's Patriots game against the Browns, 50 New Englanders were enlisted into the U.S. Military by U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville and U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday.

Given his connection to the Navy, this was something Bill Belichick mentioned at the very start of his postgame press conference following a 45-7 win over the Browns.

"It was awesome to see that, to recognize the military, to have Admiral Gilday here," he said. "Always like to see a lot of those gold bars on those any of the uniforms. Always sends chills down my spine. Just the whole week, the Veterans week, the Salute to Service Day and all that that brought. And you know, thankfully we did our part and I thought the team really played well today."

Belichick also wore a pin for James Patrick Darcy as part of the NFL's Salute to Service. All Patriots coaches wore a button honoring a Gold Star Family, the immediate family of an American soldier or sailor killed in action.

Darcy was a U.S. Navy Intelligence Specialist.

"The relationship that our team, our organization has with the TAPS Foundation has been very meaningful for all of us for a number of years, and proud to work with James Patrick Darcy's pin here today," Belichick said. "All of our players and coaches have been involved in that and all week, and I know they had Mr. Kraft and the organization had some events for them and things like that."

Thanks to MacFarlane Energy, your Mitsubishi Diamond Elite contractor, where they can very affordably heat your three-season room with a Mitsubishi ductless hyper heat unit. Please visit MacFarlaneEnergy.com .