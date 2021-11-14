ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S&P 500, Nasdaq Slip as Treasury Yields Tick Up

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite turned lower Monday as Treasury jumped, paring gains from earlier in the day as U.S. Treasury yields reversed and climbed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near the flatline. The S&P 500 lost 0.1%. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%, as the 10-year Treasury...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

FXStreet.com

US 10-year Treasury yields drops to low 1.50s% as European lockdown fears trigger broad safe haven bid

Bond yields have moved sharply lower on Friday amid a bid for haven assets as Europe heads for lockdown. The US 10-year Treasury yield is now back to the low 1.50s%. US bond yields saw a sharp drop on Friday, the primary catalyst for which was a continued ramp up in concerns about lockdowns in Europe where Covid-19 infection/hospitalisation rates continue to surge. The drop in bond yields/rally in bond prices reflects a broader outperformance of safe-haven assets on Friday. The US 10-year Treasury yield dropped more than 6bps to 1.52%, now more than 13bps below earlier weekly highs at 1.65%. Declines of a similar magnitude were witnessed across the treasury curve. The 2-year yield fell 5bps to 0.45%, nearly 10bps below earlier weekly highs, the 7-year fell 7bps to 1.40% and the 30-year fell 5bps to 1.92%.
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.71% to $1,137.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $106.43 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Eye Fed Chair Decision

President Joe Biden is expected to announce his pick for Fed chair by the weekend. There are no major economic data releases or bond auctions scheduled for Friday. U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday morning, with investors keeping an eye on who will be named Federal Reserve chair. The yield...
NBC Philadelphia

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow futures sink on concerns about Covid cases in Europe. Macy's and Kohl's Are Raising Clothing Prices to Protect Profits. Investors See That as a Big Win. Dow futures fell more than...
investing.com

S&P, Dow under pressure from lockdown fears; Nasdaq gains

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow opened flat on Friday as fears of fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Europe hammered banking, energy and airline stocks, while strength in technology stocks pushed the Nasdaq to a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.14...
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 rises with tech, Nasdaq hits record

Nov 19 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 RISES WITH TECH, NASDAQ HITS RECORD (1250 EST/1750 GMT) The Nasdaq (.IXIC) is up about 0.7% after hitting a record intraday...
STOCKS
investing.com

Rising COVID-19 Cases In Europe Drag Dow 30, S&P 500, Oil And Yields

Equity index futures were mixed before the open as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index futures point to a lower open. However, the Nasdaq futures are pointing higher. The negativity appears to be prompted by rising COVID-19 cases particularly in Europe. Oil prices and bond yields are also falling on the news because European governments, particularly Austria, are responding to the cases with more lockdown measures.
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 slump Friday but Nasdaq Composite edges higher in early Friday action

U.S. stock benchmarks headed lower Friday morning, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and a national lockdown in Austria, with Germany threatening similar action to mitigate the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 that has plagued the globe for two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%. Friday marks the final full week of trading in November before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with the markets closed on Thursday and ending early in the following session.
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
theedgemarkets.com

Thai baht leads Asian FX higher as dollar, US Treasury yields slip

BENGALURU (Nov 18): Most emerging Asian currencies firmed on Thursday, as the US dollar slipped off a 16-month peak after a recent rally, while stock markets fell as uncertainty over the timing of the Federal Reserve's rate hike drove investors away from risk assets. The Thai baht led gains with...
