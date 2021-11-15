ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Gareth Southgate will treat San Marino with same respect as any other nation

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIPki_0cwd4TN800

England need just a point from San Marino to reach the 2022 World Cup but Gareth Southgate insists he will treat the side ranked lowest in the world with the same respect as any other opponent, having hinted Harry Kane could start on Monday night.

The Three Lions captain hit a hat-trick in Friday’s 5-0 win over Albania which leaves England top of Group I and requiring a draw in San Marino to qualify for next winter’s finals in Qatar.

Collecting the match ball also saw Kane move level with Jimmy Greaves on 44 goals for England – just nine behind Wayne Rooney’s all-time record.

Kane was an unused substitute in the home win over San Marino and also warmed the bench for both World Cup qualifiers against Andorra, coming on to score in the 4-0 home victory in September.

Now, though, with the record moving into sight, Kane will be keen to take his chance against the team ranked 210th and last in the world – and Southgate has refused to rule out starting his skipper in San Marino.

“With Harry, I don’t think it would be right to treat this game any differently to any other by giving you the team,” Southgate replied when asked if Kane would start.

“But, for sure, he is keen to play. He wants to play. We have got to make sure we get this game won and we still have to try to qualify for the World Cup.

“I said that I would treat San Marino with the respect that I would treat every other opponent. I won’t name the team.

“When we are picking a team, no matter what the opponent, we are always thinking about having the right balance, leadership… in any game, if you don’t have the right leaders on the pitch and you don’t start the game well, then it can lead to anxiety and if you have not got enough experience around, that can lead to unnecessary difficult moments.

“We are going to make some changes but also we haven’t qualified for the World Cup and whenever you are bringing players into the team you want stability as well so that ideally those players can flourish and everybody is clear on their roles and responsibilities.

“In particular we always want strong leadership on the pitch. I think it’s very important any team that you field we are playing for England. We have set a very high standard of performance the other night and we have got to continue that into tomorrow.”

Southgate appeared in his pre-match press conference alongside Wolves defender Conor Coady – who will start in San Marino and had been tipped to skipper the side.

However, asked if Coady would start and wear the captain’s armband, Southgate’s response was vague: “He’s a starter,” he told BBC Radio 5Live.

“I think it is important, a game like tomorrow, we have set a benchmark in terms of the performance the other night and we know the expectation is to win comfortably.

“We know that we have got the quality to do that but you have to go and deliver it and to have leadership on the pitch and to have the right balance of characters and positional balance is just as important for a game against the team at the bottom of the group as it is against the teams at the top.”

An impressive 39 of Kane’s 44 England goals have come in competitive fixtures, that in itself is a record, and 90 minutes against San Marino would present a fine chance to move closer to Gary Lineker (48), Sir Bobby Charlton (49) and Rooney (53) on the all-time goalscorers list.

Asked if he owed Kane a start after resting him in the previous matches against the Group I minnows, Southgate replied: “Well, he’s quick to let me know that he hasn’t played in those games!

“Of course, there’s a balance for us because one of the strengths over the last few years is that we’ve had a really strong squad mentality.

“We’ve wanted to make sure that people that are with us get the opportunities to play, the guys that have perhaps been starting in some of the bigger matches during the summer in particular, recognise that they also have a role to support everybody else when the time’s right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YLeBV_0cwd4TN800

“When you have a squad, it is so important that those that aren’t starting support the team that are. So I think that’s a good process for everybody in the squad to experience.

“But equally, we want to make sure that the team we start with tomorrow, is a statement that we’re here to do business, that we’re taking this very seriously, we’re not qualified yet.

“We want a strong performance, we’ve got thousands of England fans travelling and we must put on a performance that underlines all of the facts I’ve just spoken about.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Gareth Southgate explains Arsenal’s call-ups & snubs

Gareth Southgate opted to leave both Ben White and Emile Smith Rowe out of his England squad for November, with Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale making the cut. It cannot have been an easy decision to leave out the pair who have been thoroughly impressive so far this season, especially with the midfielder having earned a place in the WhoScored.com Team of the Month for October after a string of top performances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England squad: 6 potential candidates currently being overlooked by Gareth Southgate

England squad announcements always cause a fair bit of debate over who is in, who shouldn’t be in the eyes of some, and who has been undeservedly ignored by the manager.While this list isn’t claiming they all should be in the squad right now, there are certainly a few players who might think they are doing enough to catch Gareth Southgate’s eye and even performing better on a weekly basis than some of those called up this week.Of course, there’s more to picking a squad than just the form guide, and the England boss has carefully cultivated the atmosphere...
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Gareth Southgate ‘reassurance’ helped John Stones through difficult period

John Stones played more for England than Manchester City during a challenging start to the season he overcame with the help of reassurance from Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions boss has largely stuck with the group that reached the Euro 2020 final for the autumn World Cup qualifiers, despite questions over some players’ form and game time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Greaves
Person
Bobby Charlton
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Harry Kane
Telegraph

Declan Rice withdraws from England squad with flu in blow for Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has suffered a major blow ahead of England’s final World Cup qualifiers after Declan Rice was forced to pull out of the squad with flu. And England medics are monitoring the condition of Jack Grealish, who informed staff that he felt unwell on Wednesday despite training. As reported...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Declan Rice OUT of England's squad due to illness in another midfield blow to manager Gareth Southgate ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino

Albania, Declan Rice, Gareth Southgate, FIFA World Cup, England national association football team, San Marino national football team, England, Mason Mount. Gareth Southgate has been dealt another key midfield blow after Declan Rice dropped out of the England squad through illness. Sportsmail reported on Tuesday that Southgate was almost certain...
SOCCER
The Independent

Gareth Southgate expects improved display from England and Harry Kane

Gareth Southgate expects an improved performance from England and mentally refreshed captain Harry Kane as his side look to all but wrap up World Cup qualification by beating Albania.A sell-out crowd will flock to Wembley on Friday for the final home match of a mammoth international year that saw the Three Lions fall to an agonising Euro 2020 penalty shootout loss to Italy.England should have another shot at a first trophy since 1966 in Qatar next winter given they boast a three-point cushion over nearest rivals Poland with just two Group I games to go.A trip to minnows San Marino...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Marino#England#Lions#210th
The Guardian

Harry Kane denies uncertainty over Gareth Southgate is a distraction

Harry Kane has said that he would love Gareth Southgate to stay on as England’s manager after the 2022 World Cup. Southgate’s contract is due to expire after Qatar and he is yet to open talks with the Football Association over an extension. The 50-year-old has refused to hold negotiations before qualification for the World Cup is secured and could decide to seek a new challenge, but Kane was adamant that the uncertainty is not a distraction for the squad before their final two qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.
WORLD
90min.com

Gareth Southgate close to signing England contract extension

Gareth Southgate is on the verge of signing a two-year contract extension to continue as England manager until the end of Euro 2024. The 51-year-old will earn around £5m-a-year plus bonuses by signing the new deal and an agreement is expected to be reached soon. The Telegraph report that Southgate's...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Harry Maguire the latest beneficiary of Gareth Southgate trusting in enduring quality

Gareth Southgate didn’t intend it like this, but it perhaps sums up Harry Maguire’s celebration after scoring in the 5-0 win over Albania that the natural inclination afterwards was to make light.“Is he a Hulk Hogan fan?”Maguire no doubt felt a sense of release and even vindication after his goal. It was a moment of clarity after so much strife, but the response still left many bemused. You didn’t have to go to Roy Keane’s level of rancour to just wonder who exactly he was cupping his ears at, even if one of them might be the former Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Gareth Southgate believes England are best when they 'have an edge'

Gareth Southgate believes his England side play their best football when they 'have an edge', though insisted they were not out to silence their critics in their 5-0 win over Albania. The Three Lions scored all five goals in the first half in a scintillating display which was far different...
SPORTS
90min.com

Gareth Southgate must be trusted to lead England forward

Gareth Southgate is already the second most successful manager in the history of the England national team. You wouldn't know it by the way he's talked about, however. Let's start with the facts before truly opening that can of worms, though. Southgate has led the Three Lions to a World...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Gareth Southgate dismisses contract speculation after England hammer Albania

England manager Gareth Southgate dismissed talk about his future as an “irrelevance” after the Three Lions thumped Albania. Harry Kane’s hat-trick was the highlight of a dominant 5-0 win at Wembley and put England a point away from reaching next year’s World Cup in Qatar. Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher receives first call-up to England senior squad with Chelsea loanee to link up with Gareth Southgate's side ahead of final World Cup qualifier against San Marino

Conor Gallagher has received his first call-up to the England senior squad ahead of Monday's final World Cup qualifier away to San Marino. The Chelsea loanee has produced some excellent performances for Crystal Palace this season and could now be rewarded with his first senior cap. Gallagher had been part...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Arsenal duo Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe are set to make their full England debuts against San Marino tonight with Gareth Southgate considering a new-look team as he looks to seal World Cup qualification

Arsenal duo Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe are set to be handed their full England debuts in San Marino tonight. As reported by Sportsmail on Sunday, the pair were both under serious consideration to start in Serravalle and it is understood the Gunners duo have been given the nod by Gareth Southgate.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

England QUALIFY for next year's World Cup in Qatar as Gareth Southgate's side net double figures for the first time since 1964 to thrash San Marino and secure top spot in Group I ahead of Poland

England have qualified for the 2022 World Cup after their emphatic victory over minnows San Marino. Gareth Southgate's side hit 10 goals past San Marino to book their ticket to Qatar in style. Captain Harry Kane slammed in four goals in the first half as England went in at half-time with a six-goal lead - Harry Maguire and an own goal from Filippo Fabbri also sending England on their way.
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

344K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy