2022 Olympic women’s ice hockey groups set after final qualifiers

By James O'Brien
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe now know all 10 women’s ice hockey teams who will participate at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. The Czech Republic, Denmark, and Sweden emerged from weekend qualifying tournaments, finalizing the 10 spots (separated in Groups A and B):. Group A: United States, Canada, Finland, Russian...

olympics.com

Ice Hockey | Women's Final Olympic Qualification

Emotions will run high in this high-stakes competition in which 12 teams will compete to secure a spot for Beijing 2022. Divided into three groups and hosted between Germany, Czech Republic and Sweden, find out which National team will get a ticket to the next Olympic Winter Games.
ABQJournal

U.S. women’s hockey team enjoying experience with N.M. Ice Wolves

Coming off a recent tight loss to longtime rival Canada two weeks ago, the USA women’s hockey team was eager to get back on the ice. Plans for a quick turnaround to right the ship were curtailed when an exhibition with Russia was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Russian team.
After historic Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Lalremsiami aims for Women's Junior World Cup glory

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9 (ANI): Having become a regular feature in the senior national team since her debut in 2017, young forward Lalremsiami, who is eligible to participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup, said she is looking forward to using the experience and learnings from the time spent in the senior set-up.With as many as 72 international caps, Lalremsiami also acknowledges the responsibility that comes with playing at the highest level, including the historic Tokyo 2020 Olympics campaign, where the Indian eves finished fourth.
chatham.edu

25 Years of Women's Ice Hockey @ Chatham

25 years ago, an all-women’s ice hockey team was founded at an all-women’s college in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was the first collegiate varsity women’s ice hockey team in the state. In the years since, Chatham women’s ice hockey has lived through many eras, including several head coaches and both experienced and novice teams. Women’s ice hockey was initially founded as a club sport at Chatham during President Esther Barazzone’s tenure, thanks to her enthusiasm for the sport. In 1996, the team was elevated to varsity athletic status and became a NCAA Division III team. Because they were truly in a league of their own—being the only college varsity women’s hockey team in the area—they continued to play a variety of club teams until the sport caught on more widely, which as luck would have it, happened sooner rather than later.
