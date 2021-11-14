President Biden’s approval rating hits new low at 41%

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has hit a new low with Americans, both Republican and Democrat, losing faith in the president, according to a poll released Sunday.

The Washington Post and ABC News poll found that just 41% of Americans currently approve of Biden’s performance. Moreover, this number is down 11% compared to last spring.

The disapproval of Biden doesn’t just come from the opposing political party as he has lost 14% of the support from Democrats.

The poll also found that 70% of respondents think the economy is in bad shape, and 38% described the nation’s economy as “poor.”

Currently, only 80% feel positive about the party leader compared to 94% in June, according to the poll.

When it comes to Democrats who strongly approve of Biden today, barely 4 in 10 support the president compared to 7 in 10 who did in June.

Many have criticized how the president has handled the economy, and discontent has grown among Biden supporters as inflation hit a 30-year high in October.

Strife has also grown within the party as Democrats continue to struggle in Congress to pass the Build Back Better plan.

Biden’s overall approval over his handling of the economy is at 39%, with over half of respondents saying they blame the president as the main reason for inflation hitting highs, the poll found.

Because of the support for the president hitting all-time lows, Republicans now hold their most significant midterm election vote preferences in polls conducted by ABC News-Washington Post that date back 40 years.

The data shows that if voters went to the poll today, 51% of registered voters said they would back Republicans running in their congressional districts. Only 41% said they would choose the Democratic candidate.

The respondents to the poll included 1,001 U.S. residents, with 882 of them being registered voters. The poll was conducted via landline and cell phones from Nov. 7 through Nov. 10.