Highland Park Students Plan Walkout Against Sexual Assault In School District

By WCCO-TV Staff
 6 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS ( WCCO) — Highland Park students plan to hold a walkout against sexual assault culture within the St. Paul Public School District.

Highland Park Senior High School students said the walkout will be held Monday at 9:15 a.m. to “bring awareness to and fight against how the school has handled reports of sexual violence in the past and present.” The students also allege that recent incidents from the staff at the high school have created a sexual assault culture.

Students said the Saint Paul Public Schools administration “continues to dismiss students and their feelings,” and wants the removal of staff that has “continued to make students feel uncomfortable and sexualized.”

In the release, students say they will address a list of demands and concerns at the walkout.

