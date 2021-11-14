ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

MSNBC host says trucking industry full of 'aggressive' white men who 'overwhelmingly voted for Trump'

By Matthew Miller
 6 days ago

M SNBC host Tiffany Cross characterized the truck driving industry as populated by "a lot of white men" who she says "overwhelmingly voted for" former President Donald Trump.

Cross, who is the author of Say It Louder! Black Voters , said Sunday on Cross Connection that she is worried because her brother is a truck driver . She said it "feels like a dangerous industry."

Cross questioned her guest, CrossCountry Truck Driving School owner and president Pamela Day, about how the industry can become more "welcoming" to drivers of color.

"This is an industry populated by a lot of white men over the age of 55," Cross said. "This group of people overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Some people have talked about aggressive truck drivers cutting them off or not being helpful."


"So, obviously, the more populated it is with people of color I think you’ll see less of that," she continued. "How can you encourage people to come and disrupt this space when it seems a bit unwelcoming?"

In her response, Day said bringing women into the industry would help close the gap.

"Well I think just what you are doing, getting myself as a black female out there and letting people know, I drove more almost eight years, and yes, ran into lots of racism, but however was out there to do my job," Day said.

"The women will be able to close this deficit if we just let them know," she continued.

DonBenson
6d ago

Where did she come up with this info?? Another hateful Black woman spouting facts she didn’t research or made up for the article.

Pat
6d ago

Wow, did an MSNBC host really credit White Men with being the hinge pin to one of the greatest distribution systems the world has ever seen?

E@gles
5d ago

I’m white , Iv seen a lot of black male/female truck drivers . Doesn’t matter what color or what you drive , everyone gets aggressive at times . People need to stop turning everything into a black/white thing . We’re all people! Stop fighting each other and fight the real criminals..THE GOVERNMENT!

