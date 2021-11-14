MSNBC host says trucking industry full of 'aggressive' white men who 'overwhelmingly voted for Trump'

M SNBC host Tiffany Cross characterized the truck driving industry as populated by "a lot of white men" who she says "overwhelmingly voted for" former President Donald Trump.

Cross, who is the author of Say It Louder! Black Voters , said Sunday on Cross Connection that she is worried because her brother is a truck driver . She said it "feels like a dangerous industry."

SON OF ‘BILLIONAIRE TAX’ BILL AUTHOR BACKS MUSK OVER FATHER IN WILD TWITTER SPAT

Cross questioned her guest, CrossCountry Truck Driving School owner and president Pamela Day, about how the industry can become more "welcoming" to drivers of color.

"This is an industry populated by a lot of white men over the age of 55," Cross said. "This group of people overwhelmingly voted for Trump. Some people have talked about aggressive truck drivers cutting them off or not being helpful."



"So, obviously, the more populated it is with people of color I think you’ll see less of that," she continued. "How can you encourage people to come and disrupt this space when it seems a bit unwelcoming?"

In her response, Day said bringing women into the industry would help close the gap.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Well I think just what you are doing, getting myself as a black female out there and letting people know, I drove more almost eight years, and yes, ran into lots of racism, but however was out there to do my job," Day said.

"The women will be able to close this deficit if we just let them know," she continued.

Washington Examiner Videos