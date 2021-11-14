ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

One person dies following Saturday morning fire in New Haven

By Olivia Perreault
 6 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person died from injuries sustained in a New Haven residential fire Saturday morning, officials say.

Firefighters responded to a medical alert call at 58 Stevenson Road yesterday and attended to a working structure fire, New Haven Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said in a statement.

While firefighters were able to rescue an elderly female from the second floor of the residential home, she was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital in critical condition. She died due to her injuries related to the fire, Fontana said. The woman was the only person present at the home.

Although the structure suffered significant damage, Fontana noted the home is not a total loss.

Connecticut State Police, New Haven Police Department. and the Office of the New Haven Fire Department Fire Marshal are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.

