LPGA Tour Pelican Women’s Championship Par Scores
Brooke M. Henderson, $72,999 67-69-65-65_266 14. Pornanong Phatlum, $45,746 67-66-67-67_267 13. Patty Tavatanakit, $45,746 68-65-64-70_267 13. Albane Valenzuela, $25,659 69-68-69-64_270 10. Ally Ewing, $21,708 68-67-71-65_271 9. Yu Liu, $21,708 66-72-67-66_271 9. Ariya Jutanugarn, $21,708 69-68-66-68_271 9. Wei-Ling Hsu, $21,708 66-64-72-69_271 9. Lauren Coughlin, $21,708 65-68-68-70_271 9. Christina Kim, $21,708 65-66-65-75_271 9. Mel Reid, $17,254 75-63-70-64_272 8. Amy Olson, $17,254 69-66-72-65_272 8....wtop.com
Comments / 0