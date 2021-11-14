LPGA Tour Pelican Women’s Championship Par Scores

A revitalised Rory McIlroy is already relishing next year’s majors after improving his brilliant record in the DP World Tour Championship.McIlroy is now a combined 148 under par in the £6.6million season-ending event after firing an eagle and six birdies in an opening seven-under-par 65 on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.That gave the two-time winner a two-shot lead over last week’s winner JB Hansen, Tapio Pulkkanen and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, with Race to Dubai leader Collin Morikawa part of a 10-way tie for fifth on four under.Rory McIlroy leads the way at -7 ✍️#DPWTC | #RolexSeries@Workday— The European Tour...

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO