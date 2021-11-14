ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TU tops UCF in AAC Tournament Championship

 6 days ago
Tulsa, Oklahoma – Marcos Moreno scored the game-winning goal in the 82nd minute to give the No. 1 seed and No. 2 ranked Tulsa men’s soccer team a 2-1 win over #2 seed UCF on Sunday afternoon in the American Athletic Conference Championship at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.

“I am proud of our guys for going for it and chasing that trophy,” Head Coach Tom McIntosh said. “I thought our substitutes were tremendous and I am so happy Will Edwards and Marcos Moreno because they took advantage of their minutes. We have more depth up top than we did a year ago and I think we’ve found more ways to score goals than besides relying on the two guys up top. Obviously we miss Alex Meinhard and Malik Henry-Scott because we want them to be a part of it, but we have other players who can help us win games.”

Til Zinnhardt was named the Defensive Player of the Tournament and was tabbed to the all-tournament team, while Mitchell Cashion, Mariano Fazio, Marcos Moreno and Alvaro Torrijos were also all-tournament selections.

Moreno’s go-ahead goal came at the 81:45 mark as he picked up a pass from Edwards on the right side and drilled in a shot from 16 yards out. This was just Moreno’s second goal on the season.

Torrijos took the ball from a defender inside the box and shot from left to right from 15 yards out to give TU a 1-0 advantage at the 31:06 mark. The Golden Hurricane maintained that 1-0 edge for 25 minutes, but Gino Vivi went one-on-one with a defender and then shot the ball into the left post that ricocheted into the back of the net to tie the game 1-1 at the 56:07 mark.

UCF had a 10-9 edge in shots, while both teams had three shots on goal and four corner kicks.

Fazio had a team-best two shots, while seven others took one attempt. Alex Lopez logged all 90 minutes in goal and picked up two saves.

This was TU’s fourth American Athletic Conference tournament title as the Hurricane also earned the 2014, 2015 and 2016 championships, and ninth overall.

Scoring Summary

Tulsa 1 1 - 2

UCF 0 1 - 1

Individual Scoring

Alvaro Torrijos (Tulsa) at 31:06 (unassisted)

Gino Vivi (UCF) at 56:07 (unassisted)

Marcos Moreno (Tulsa) at 81:45 (Will Edwards)

Goalkeeper Saves

Alex Lopez (Tulsa) – 2

Bernardo Bradao (UCF) – 1

