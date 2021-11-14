New Mercedes EQB 2021 review

The Mercedes rear-wing is illegal in the measures but not in the intentions. This is the FIA verdict after the checks that meant for Hamilton, a disqualification. If a fifth and sixth place are useful for the Constructors Championship it will be hard to see a performance improvement in the last three GPs considering the critical disadvantage of 1 second per lap to Mercedes and Red Bull. The Faenza squad is living its most intense moment of the season targeting 5th place in the Constructor's Championship. It’s just a matter of days and the F1 adventure of Antonio Giovinazzi will be done and dusted. This is not for lack of results or qualities, but for the Alfa Romeo bosses “need”. The 2022 ground effect Ferrari will take advantage of mechanical and engine equipment suitable for adding value to the aerodynamic. In a season of difficult compromise, Maranello doesn’t want to sacrifice power in its aim to reach the Mercedes values.

MERCEDES, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO