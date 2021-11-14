New Mercedes EQB 2021 review

Back in 2019, Mercedes was fined close to a billion dollars for its part in the Dieselgate scandal. The following year, Mercedes announced that it would be spending over $2 billion on settling US civil and environmental cases. You'd think by now that the matter would be truly behind the German automaker, but unfortunately, it seems that we have not yet been told the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. According to a public report from Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) dated November 5, 2021, Mercedes is still using eight emissions-cheating devices in a Mercedes-Benz E-Class with the Euro 6-classified diesel engine. These previously secret devices are said to effectively reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by a substantial amount.
