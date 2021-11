Lions RB D'Andre Swift recorded 33 carries for 130 yards in Sunday's 16-16 tie with Pittsburgh. He added three receptions for five yards. The miserable impact of the passing game led to the Lions leaning on second-year standout D'Andre Swift. The stud back saw a career-high 36 touches which he converted into 135 all-purpose yards. With Jamaal Williams remaining out, the Lions should continue to rely on Swift in both the running and passing game in order to keep the ball out of Goff's hand's as much as possible. The Lions get back to work next week against the Browns who allowed Patriots rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson to torch them for 20 carries, 100 yards, and two touchdowns.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO