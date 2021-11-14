Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Paces pass catchers in win

It’s Week 11, and that means it’s time to get serious! As the winter months close in, it’s also time to start considering the weather and the possibility some of the struggling franchises start going full tank. On the upside, several big names are returning to full health as others go down. Hopefully, you’ve had some injury luck, but regardless, it’s important to start the right guys and nail your roster. Let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 53 hits and 21 misses, meaning a 70% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO