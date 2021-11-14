ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Paces pass catchers in win

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

McLaurin brought in six of eight targets for 59 yards in Washington's 29-19 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He sustained a collarbone injury...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

numberfire.com

Washington's Terry McLaurin (collarbone) questionable to return in Week 10

Washington Football Team receiver Terry McLaurin (collarbone) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McLaurin appeared to take a hard hit to the head or shoulder on a short play, and was spotted running to the locker room shortly thereafter. The team announced that he will be questionable to return after his initial evaluation.
NFL
numberfire.com

Update: Terry McLaurin (collarbone) returns for WFT in Week 10

Washington Football Team receiver Terry McLaurin (collarbone) has returned to the team's Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McLaurin briefly exited the Football Team's Week 10 game to have a collarbone injury evaluated, but returned shortly afterwards. McLaurin returned to Sunday's game roughly a series after exiting, immediately...
NFL
247Sports

Terry McLaurin injures collarbone, questionable to return for Washington

The Washington Football Team’s No. 1 wide receiver Terry McLaurin was forced from the field during Sunday’s Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. McLaurin suffered an apparent collarbone injury in the second quarter and was helped to the locker room. The team later confirmed McLaurin had hurt his...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Aaron Jones, Baker Mayfield, and Terry McLaurin injury updates

The unfortunate reality of the NFL is that when players are allowed to go full speed, injuries are bound to happen. Week 10 of the NFL season was no exception. Now that fantasy football managers are updating their lineups for the coming week, several players have found themselves on the injury report, leaving their status for Week 11 up in the air.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Start/Sit PLUS: Joe Burrow, Myles Gaskin, Terry McLaurin (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s Week 11, and that means it’s time to get serious! As the winter months close in, it’s also time to start considering the weather and the possibility some of the struggling franchises start going full tank. On the upside, several big names are returning to full health as others go down. Hopefully, you’ve had some injury luck, but regardless, it’s important to start the right guys and nail your roster. Let’s get into some Start/Sit plus: We’ll be looking at six categories (which are described in detail here in our Week 1 article). And to ensure total transparency, I’ll also note at the bottom of each section how I went in last week’s article (I’ve logged it as 53 hits and 21 misses, meaning a 70% success rate so far this season, but you be the judge). If you disagree or have start/sit questions, hit me up on Instagram or Twitter.
NFL
The Spun

