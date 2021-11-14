Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Facing Blues on Sunday

After a disappointing showing in Buffalo against the Sabres, the Oilers will look to get back on track as they head to St. Louis to play the Blues. 1. The Oilers are in the midst of a five-game road trip, their longest of the season thus far, and things haven’t gone well early on. The team has put up some sloppy and inconsistent efforts and it’s resulted in losses to mediocre teams. Edmonton had a slow start in their first game of the trip in Detroit and couldn’t pull off a comeback. They tightened things up and earned a rebound win in Boston only to lose to the Sabres the following night.

