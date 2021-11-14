Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Facing Blues on Sunday

The Edmonton Oilers’ victory Friday (Nov. 5) over the New York Rangers will go down in team lore. On the night that many of the franchise greats were in attendance to see Hall-of-Fame defenceman Kevin Lowe’s No. 4 raised to the Rogers Place rafters, the Oilers rallied from deficits of 1-0, 4-1 and 5-4 before winning in overtime to run their record to 9-1, the best 10-game start in team history.
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, we start the column with a non-rumors relation appreciation note to Connor McDavid. From there, Travis Dermott’s name is in the trade rumor mill for the Toronto Maple Leafs and he commented on the chatter. There’s more news on the return of Carey Price and there’s increased talk that Joonas Korpisalo could be on the move out of Columbus.
Wayne Gretzky's name is all over the NHL record books. He's the all-time leader in goals, assists, points and many other notable offensive categories. There's one record of Gretzky's that might come toppling down in 2021-22, and that's his 51-game point streak to begin a season. Edmonton Oilers center Connor...
The Edmonton Oilers five-game road trip continues Sunday versus the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and more.
The St. Louis Blues lost to the Edmonton Oilers with a score of 5-4 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The Blues record falls to 8-4-2 for the season and the Oilers improve to 11-3-0. Photos by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com.
BLUES The St. Louis Blues dropped a 3-2 decision to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night in Raleigh. Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues to erase a 2-0 deficit thanks to two assists from Robert Thomas, but with the game tied 2-2 late in the third period, Brendan Smith scored the go-ahead goal with 2:57 remaining to seal the win for Carolina.
Hyman notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Blues. The 29-year-old continues to enjoy his first season with Edmonton. Hyman hadn't had a multi-point performance since Oct. 22 but he's been consistent, and he has eight goals and 13 points through 14 games in a top-six role.
After a disappointing showing in Buffalo against the Sabres, the Oilers will look to get back on track as they head to St. Louis to play the Blues. 1. The Oilers are in the midst of a five-game road trip, their longest of the season thus far, and things haven’t gone well early on. The team has put up some sloppy and inconsistent efforts and it’s resulted in losses to mediocre teams. Edmonton had a slow start in their first game of the trip in Detroit and couldn’t pull off a comeback. They tightened things up and earned a rebound win in Boston only to lose to the Sabres the following night.
ST. LOUIS, MO - Make it a night in Missouri. Connor McDavid became the sixth-fastest skater to 600 career points with a goal and assist - doing so in 421 games - Kailer Yamamoto netted the game-winning marker with 27.8 seconds left in regulation and Mikko Koskinen produced his Save of the Year submission in the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.
LINE: Blues -115, Oilers -105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton visits the St. Louis Blues after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 loss to the Sabres. The Blues are 8-2-2 in Western Conference games. St. Louis is the top team in the Western Conference with 6.3 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas averaging 0.8.
Kassian (lower body) will not suit up Sunday against St. Louis, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports. Kassian has now missed three straight games and it's unclear when the team expects him to return. He's still considered day-to-day, so he'll have a chance to suit up Tuesday in Winnipeg.
EditorsNote: Adds “a” and time of goal in final graf. Kailer Yamamoto scored with 27.8 seconds left to play to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, including the set-up...
Kailer Yamamoto scored with 27.8 seconds left to play to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, including the set-up on Yamamoto's game-winning goal from the slot. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton.
Edmonton Oilers’ topsy-turvy road trip took another turn on Sunday night, this one for the better. In a wild back-and-forth battle with St. Louis Blues, the Oilers blew a 2-goal lead in the third period but came out on top when Kailer Yamamoto scored to break a 4-4 tie with just 28 seconds left in regulation time.
For the second night in a row, the Blues wiped out a two-goal deficit, showing determination and resiliency. For the second night in a row, overtime seemed imminent. And yet, for the second night in a row, the Blues came away empty-handed. Without a point. This time it was a 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers before a sellout crowd of 18,096 at Enterprise Center.
The Edmonton Oilers are preparing for two important games in mid-November against the Winnipeg Jets. On Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Thursday, Nov. 18, the Oilers and Jets will play a home and home two-game “Statement Series.” Players and coaches might downplay this upcoming two-game stint, but you have to believe the Oilers have had these two dates circled on their calendars for a while.
In the fourth game of their five-game road trip, the Edmonton Oilers evened their record at 2-2 after a thrilling 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of Western Conference contenders at Enterprise Center on Sunday (Nov. 14). Edmonton got timely goals throughout the game, including the winner off of Kailer Yamamoto‘s stick in the final minute. Leon Draisaitl had three points, and Connor McDavid had two, as the pair continue to rank first and second in the NHL scoring race.
Leon Draisaitl feeds Kailer Yamamoto inside the slot, where he one-times it into the net to put the Oilers ahead with 28 seconds left. Yamamoto scored from the slot off a pass from Leon Draisaitl over the glove of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. "It's huge," Yamamoto said. "Any time you...
Buchnevich collected two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. He had a hand in the Blues' first and last goals of the night. Buchnevich has been a solid addition to the St. Louis lineup after coming over from the Rangers in the offseason, and the 26-year-old has four goals and eight points through 12 games.
Unfortunately for goaltender Mikko Koskinen, no matter how well he plays as a member of the Edmonton Oilers down the stretch this season, he’s being haunted by a reputation he’s likely never going to shake — at least not as a member of this team. It’s almost unfair when you consider how well Koskinen has played. His numbers aren’t terrible and his record this season is strong considering the Oilers have hung him out to dry and let the opposition pepper shots in his direction. Despite 30-some strong saves on any given night, it’s the one bad miss everyone repeatedly talks about.
