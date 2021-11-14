ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils' Ryan Graves: Game-time decision Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Graves (undisclosed) is a game-time decision Sunday against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Game-time call Tuesday

Hamilton (lower body) will take pregame warmups Tuesday against Florida before a decision is made on his ability to play, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Hamilton has sat out the last two games with the injury but was a full participant in Monday's practice and sounds ever-so-close to a return. Fantasy managers will want to wait until Hamilton's presence in the lineup is confirmed, if possible, before rolling with him for fantasy purposes Tuesday. The blueliner recorded five points in the four games preceding his injury.
NHL
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders at Devils

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-3-2) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (6-3-2) 7 P.M. ET | PRUDENTIAL CENTER. The New York Islanders look to get back in the win column as they take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night at Prudential Center. The Islanders enter the matchup against their Tri-State foes...
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Ryan Graves: Injured Saturday in collision

Graves is day-to-day after colliding with Taylor Hall and exiting Saturday's game against Boston, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Head coach Lindy Ruff said he hopes Graves can play in Sunday's game against the Rangers. An update on the 26-year-old, who's averaged 22:20 TOI per game and tallied six points this season, should become available before Sunday's contest.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Pavel Zacha: Pair of points Sunday

Zacha scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers. Zacha's third-period tally allowed the Devils to salvage a standings point out of the contest. The Czech forward has been steady in November with three goals and two helpers in seven contests. He's up to 11 points, 35 shots on net, 14 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 14 contests overall.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Graves
Person
Ryan
Person
Taylor Hall
CBS Sports

Devils' Tyce Thompson: Out Sunday

Thompson (undisclosed) will not play Sunday against the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Thompson has now missed two games after suffering an injury Thursday against the Islanders. There hasn't been much information on the nature of his injury so he'll be considered questionable for Tuesday's tilt with Ottawa.
NHL
elitesportsny.com

Devils-Senators game rescheduled

The Devils will host the Senators in early December. On Friday afternoon the NHL announced the regular-season game between the New Jersey Devils and Ottawa Senators, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 16, will now take place on Monday, Dec. 6 at 7 PM ET at Prudential Center. Earlier this...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher: Considered game-time decision

Gallagher (undisclosed) will be a game-time call for Saturday's matchup with the Golden Knights, John Lu of TSN.ca reports. Gallagher's status versus Vegas likely won't be determined until pregame warmups. If Gallagher's unable to go, Michael Pezzetta may draw into the lineup against the Golden Knights.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Devils
chatsports.com

Maple Leafs at Flyers Preview: John Tavares game time decision

Seldo did a podcast with BSH folks, which is up now for you to listen! It is only 25 minutes long, and you can find it in the Tweet below, or on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and probably other things. Before tonight's game check out what @ElSeldo from @PPPLeafs has...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Deemed game-time decision

Drouin (head) will be a game-time call for Saturday's matchup with Vegas, John Lu of TSN.ca reports. If Drouin's able to go, he'll likely slot into a middle-six role for Saturday's contest. The 26-year-old forward has picked up seven points through 11 games this campaign.
HOCKEY
NHL

PREVIEW: Barkov 'Game-Time Decision' as Streaking Panthers visit Rangers

After sitting out one game with a lower-body injury, Aleksander Barkov will be a game-time decision when the Panthers open their four-game road trip against the Rangers on Monday. "We'll see how he makes out here after skate," Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of the Panthers superstar captain's status...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Game-time decision Monday

Bobrovsky (upper body) will be a game-time call to serve as the backup against the Rangers on Monday, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports. Bobrovsky won't get the start for Monday's matchup, but barring any setbacks, he could be an option for the second game of the Panthers' back-to-back versus the Devils on Tuesday. Prior to suffering his upper-body injury, the Russian netminder was riding a six-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.71 GAA.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Marian Studenic: Hits waivers Sunday

Studenic was designated for waivers by the Devils on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Studenic is pointless in five games with the big club this year. He'll likely be assigned to AHL Utica, assuming he clears waivers. Last season, Studenic recorded seven points in 22 games with AHL Binghamton.
NHL
WREG

Seth Henigan’s return was game-time decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Seth Henigan was big time in his return from injury Saturday. The Tigers pulling out a big win over No. 23 SMU (AP) with Henigan throwing for 392 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception. His return from a shoulder injury was literally a game time decision. Ryan Silverfield told the media […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Game-time decision against Flyers

Kase will be a game-time call versus Philadelphia on Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury, David Alter of The Hockey News reports. Kase is pointless in his last five games and has just one goal in 13 contests this year. As such, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him suddenly finding an offensive upside to his game. If Kase is unable to play Wednesday, it would likely fall to Joey Anderson to slot into his spot in the lineup.
NHL
chatsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs Tasked With Some Game Time Decisions

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be heading to Philadelphia, the home of Paddy’s Pub, to play the Flyers. The Toronto Maple Leafs recent lost to the Kings, but have a chance to win six out of seven if they get back on track when they visit the Flyers tonight. The Flyers are a solid 6-2-2 on the year, mysteriously playing three games less than the Leafs so far. What do they have to hide? One wonders.
NHL
fantasypros.com

DeAndre Hopkins a game-time decision for Week 9

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is a game-time decision for Week 9. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Hopkins is a game-time call for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, but the team is not optimistic about his playing status. While Hopkins is one of the most durable players in the NFL, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is hinting that if there is any game Hopkins will miss to injury, it could be this one. Even if Hopkins is active, he could be limited or forced out early like we saw last week. With Hopkins up in the air and A.J. Green on the COVID list, Christian Kirk is in line to operate as the Zona WR1 for week 9.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy