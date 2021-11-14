Devils' Ryan Graves: Game-time decision Sunday

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is a game-time decision for Week 9. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Hopkins is a game-time call for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, but the team is not optimistic about his playing status. While Hopkins is one of the most durable players in the NFL, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is hinting that if there is any game Hopkins will miss to injury, it could be this one. Even if Hopkins is active, he could be limited or forced out early like we saw last week. With Hopkins up in the air and A.J. Green on the COVID list, Christian Kirk is in line to operate as the Zona WR1 for week 9.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO