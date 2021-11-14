ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos' PJ Locke: Might not return Sunday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Locke (leg) is questionable to return Sunday against the Eagles. Losing...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Broncos must turn to Lock: Making the case with Bri Maestas

The Denver Broncos are reeling after being outweighed, out measured, and left wanting in their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. Putting a finger on what led to the loss is not easy. The run defense was lacking. Denver’s pass defense was nonexistent early. Special teams continued to disappoint. Lastly, the offense only managed 13 points.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Call Out Cowboys For “Disrespectful” Move On Sunday

The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate. Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.
NFL
Denver Post

Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Should the Broncos bench Teddy Bridgewater and start Drew Lock?

Kiz: It is the play that defines what the Broncos are now — sad, bad and uninspired. The 83-yard scoop and score by Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay started with a crucial fumble on fourth down by running back Melvin Gordon. Let’s not forget that. But what really irks Broncos Country is Teddy Bridgewater made zero effort to stop Slay on his way to the end zone. Should Denver bench Teddy B and start Drew Lock at quarterback?
NFL
Panhandle Post

Broncos crush Cowboys in Sunday stunner

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys had such a tough day that they didn't even get the ball after blocking a punt. And they were down 30 points in the fourth quarter before finally scoring in a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos that ended a six-game winning streak. The Cowboys are 6-2 and still got to the midpoint of their season with a significant lead in the NFC East. Denver kept the ball deep in its territory after the blocked punt right after halftime because a Cowboys player touched the ball after passing the line of scrimmage. Denver then drove for another field goal and a 19-0 lead.
NFL
sanantoniopost.com

Broncos QB Drew Lock out at Dallas, in COVID protocol

Denver Broncos backup quarterback Drew Lock is out for Sunday's game at Dallas due to COVID protocol. The team announced his status four hours before kickoff of the Broncos' Week 9 game at ATT Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Lock lost the preseason quarterback competition with Teddy Bridgewater, who will start...
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Drew Lock: Tests positive for virus

Lock's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Sunday's game against the Cowboys was the result of a positive test for the virus, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. According to Klis, Lock learned Saturday that a non-team-related close contact had tested positive for the virus, and the quarterback was subsequently deemed positive himself after undergoing tests late Saturday and early Sunday. Fortunately for Denver, top signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater wasn't placed in the protocol after testing negative Sunday, clearing the way for him to start against Dallas, while No. 3 quarterback Brett Rypien serves as his backup. Since Lock is vaccinated, he'll be eligible to rejoin the Broncos whenever he's asymptomatic and tests negative on two occasions at least 24 hours apart. He'll thus have a chance at being ready to reclaim backup duties for the Broncos' next game Nov. 14 against the Eagles.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' McTelvin Agim: Injures knee Sunday

Agim (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Cowboys. Agim injured his knee in the first half of the Broncos' Week 9 matchup against the Cowboys. If he is unable to return, Shamar Stephen may see increased snaps during the remainder of Sunday's contest.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys vs. Broncos: Each team’s X-Factor player for Sunday

The Cowboys have won six in a row, and the Broncos have just snapped a four-game losing streak. The Broncos have also dealt the face of their franchise this week, and are dealing with a few impactful injuries coming into the week, so it’s easy to say that these two teams don’t have much in common heading into this week’s matchup.
NFL
USA Today

Eagles-Broncos: 11 prop bets for Sunday's game

The Philadelphia Eagles have played inconsistently to this point in the season, but they still are very much alive in the NFL playoff race. The next opportunity to bolster their postseason chances comes Sunday, when the Eagles (3-6) travel to Colorado to play the Denver Broncos (5-4) at 4:25 p.m. EST.
NFL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Broncos Rout Cowboys in Prescott's Return

Teddy Bridgewater threw for a touchdown and had a sneak for another, and the Denver Broncos stymied the NFL’s No. 1 offense when it mattered in a 30-16 victory over Dallas on Sunday, ending the Cowboys’ six-game winning streak. Dak Prescott returned after missing a game with a strained right...
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Mike Purcell: Ready to return

Purcell (thumb) will play in Week 10 against the Eagles, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports. Purcell injured his thumb in Week 7 against Cleveland and has been inactive the last two weeks. Assuming he plays, the 30-year-old veteran will likely return to his role as the starting nose tackle Sunday.
NFL
KKTV

Broncos “strongly encourage” wearing masks indoors Sunday at Empower Field

DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos are asking fans who show up for Sunday’s game vs. Philadelphia to bring a mask. In a release, the Broncos “strongly encourage” fans to follow the latest guidance from the City of Denver and wear masks at all indoor areas at Empower Field at Mile High beginning Sunday. The recommendation was announced due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across Colorado. The Broncos are asking all patrons to wear a mask at indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status.
NFL
NBC Sports

Broncos will be without both starting offensive tackles on Sunday

The Broncos’ bid for a sweep of the NFC East will take place without their starting offensive tackles. Left tackle Garett Bolles and right tackle Bobby Massie have both been ruled out due to ankle injuries. Calvin Anderson started in place of Bolles against Dallas last weekend and Cameron Fleming came into the game when Massie went down.
NFL
NBC Sports

Broncos activate Duke Dawson from PUP, place Drew Lock on COVID-19 list

The Broncos activated cornerback Duke Dawson Jr. from the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Monday. It also officially placed quarterback Drew Lock on the COVID-19 reserve list. Lock tested positive for the virus before Sunday’s game. Dawson tore an anterior cruciate ligament in a Dec. 13 game...
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Malik Reed: Active Sunday

Reed (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Reed missed one game with the issue and Wednesday's practice this week as well. He put in two limited appearances to finish up Week 10 prep and will suit up against Philadelphia.
NFL

