Broncos' PJ Locke: Might not return Sunday

Lock's placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to Sunday's game against the Cowboys was the result of a positive test for the virus, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. According to Klis, Lock learned Saturday that a non-team-related close contact had tested positive for the virus, and the quarterback was subsequently deemed positive himself after undergoing tests late Saturday and early Sunday. Fortunately for Denver, top signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater wasn't placed in the protocol after testing negative Sunday, clearing the way for him to start against Dallas, while No. 3 quarterback Brett Rypien serves as his backup. Since Lock is vaccinated, he'll be eligible to rejoin the Broncos whenever he's asymptomatic and tests negative on two occasions at least 24 hours apart. He'll thus have a chance at being ready to reclaim backup duties for the Broncos' next game Nov. 14 against the Eagles.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO