NHL

Rangers' Alexandar Georgiev: Starting against visiting Devils

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Georgiev will start Sunday's game against the Devils, Colin Stephenson of Newsday...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Rangers-Devils: Bragging rights & live conversation

The New York Rangers take on the New Jersey Devils for the first time this season and this one is for local bragging rights. The Rangers came into the season with high expectations and their record reflects that though there play has been inconsistent. The Devils made some major roster changes and no one knew what to expect and they have exceeded expectations for the most part. This game is going to be important to both teams.
NHL
The Staten Island Advance

Chris Kreider’s shootout goal gives Rangers 4-3 win vs. Devils

Chris Kreider scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Sunday night. Kaapo Kaako had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere also scored to help the Rangers win their third straight and beat the Devils for the seventh straight time. Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
NHL
WTOP

Kreider scores SO winner, Rangers beat Devils 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Sunday night. Kaapo Kaako had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere also scored to help the Rangers win their third straight and beat the Devils for the seventh straight time. Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Devils at Rangers: Rangers Defeat Devils in Shootout, 4-3

The New York Rangers returned home to Madison Square Garden Sunday night, after a strong road win in Columbus the night before. Their opponent? None other than their cross-river rivals, the New Jersey Devils, in the clubs’ first meeting of the season. The Rangers played another strong game, despite some...
State
New Jersey State
Sportsnet.ca

Blais, Blackwood injuries, Subban trip mar Rangers win over Devils

NEW YORK (AP) _ Chris Kreider scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout and the New York Rangers beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Sunday night. Kaapo Kaako had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox and Alexis Lafreniere also scored to help the Rangers win their third straight and beat the Devils for the seventh straight time. Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Rumors: Prospect swap involving Kravtsov; moving Georgiev; and don’t rule out a Tarasenko trade

The New York Rangers are rolling with four straight wins heading into tonight’s contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Patience is a virtue, and one thing that seems apparent about Chris Drury is he has ice in his veins when it comes to trades. While nothing is imminent, that doesn’t mean he isn’t working the phones. That goes double when it comes to Vitali Kravtsov.
NHL
wmleader.com

Rangers can’t dwell on latest skid as Panthers visiting MSG

After getting walloped by the Flames on Saturday night, the Rangers will need to have short memories as they prepare to face the Atlantic Division-leading Panthers on Monday at Madison Square Garden. The Panthers, who handed the previously undefeated Hurricanes their first loss of the season on Saturday, have yet...
NHL
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
NHL

PREVIEW: Barkov 'Game-Time Decision' as Streaking Panthers visit Rangers

After sitting out one game with a lower-body injury, Aleksander Barkov will be a game-time decision when the Panthers open their four-game road trip against the Rangers on Monday. "We'll see how he makes out here after skate," Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette said of the Panthers superstar captain's status...
NHL
NHL

Devils score seven in win against Panthers

NEWARK, N.J. -- Andreas Johnsson scored twice for the New Jersey Devils in a 7-3 win against the Florida Panthers at Prudential Center on Tuesday. Ty Smith had a goal and two assists, and P.K. Subban and Nico Hischier each had a goal and an assist for the Devils (6-3-2), who have a three-game point streak (2-0-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 35 saves for his first win of the season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers Need to Start Trusting Nils Lundkvist

The New York Rangers are off to a 6-3-3 start this season, but they haven’t gotten the best out of their skilled young players yet. One of their key weaknesses has been the inability to get any offense from their defensemen other than Adam Fox, who has been brilliant at both ends of the ice. The Blueshirts need to start trusting skilled rookie blueliner Nils Lundkvist, who can certainly help the Rangers offensively.
NHL
#Rangers#The Devils#Newsday
Blue Seat

The Rangers have an Alex Georgiev problem

The story of the Rangers season so far has been the incredible play of Igor Shesterkin. My esteemed colleagues on the site have chronicled the stolen points and impressive victories that have pushed the Rangers much higher in the standings than they rightfully deserve to be. Back in August, I wrote about Shesterkin’s overall style and expressed my belief he was already one of the best goalies in the league. It’s exhausting being right all the time.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Panthers visit Rangers looking to extend point streak to 12

Ovechkin continues goal chase; Kings, Maple Leafs try to keep rolling. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the three games Monday. Panthers try to extend point streak. The Florida...
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Gamethread #14: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers

The World’s Most Overrated Arena is the locale where Our Favorite Team will face off against Our Hated Rivals for the first time this season in a game that counts. As always, I wish Our Hated Rivals the worst. The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the New York Rangers...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways From the Devils’ Convincing Win Against the Islanders

For the second game in a row, the New Jersey Devils came away with another convincing win against a team expected to be a legit playoff contender in the Eastern Conference. After defeating the Florida Panthers 7-3 on Tuesday night, they came away with a 4-0 victory against the New York Islanders last night in Newark. The win moves the Devils to 7-3-2 on the season, good for 16 points and fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. Here are the biggest takeaways from last night’s win.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Devils Finish 3-Game Homestand Against Bruins | GAME PREVIEW

The Devils and Bruins face off at Prudential Center at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. You can watch on MSG+ and listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below and check back for lineup updates, videos, and more a few hours ahead of the game. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers-Devils Rivalry Waiting to Be Renewed

The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers will play one another on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in the first meeting this season between the Metropolitan Division rivals. The meetings between the two teams generate anticipation among the fan bases as the organizations play a short distance from one another and both are a part of the New York media market. In addition to the short distance between the two arenas, Madison Square Garden and Prudential Center, the organizations have had classic games that have intensified the competition between them. Let’s take a look at some moments over the years that have escalated the on-ice conflict between the Devils and Rangers.
NHL
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Just three points separate the Rangers and the Devils as they square off Sunday night. The Devils were on a three-game winning streak before they hosted the Bruins on Saturday night and lost 5–2. The Rangers dominated in the second period Saturday against the Blue Jackets and won 5–3 on the road. Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider scored two goals apiece for the Ragners.
NHL
CBS Sports

Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: In line to start

Blackwood is on track to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game versus the Islanders, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Blackwood was solid in his last start Tuesday against Florida, turning aside 35 of 38 shots en route to an impressive 7-3 victory. The 24-year-old goaltender will attempt to secure his second win of the year in a home matchup with an Isles team that's averaging 2.70 goals per game this season, 22nd in the NHL.
NHL

