NHL

Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Recalled to NHL

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Danforth was promoted from AHL Cleveland on Sunday. Danforth has...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, Blue Jackets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, we start the column with a non-rumors relation appreciation note to Connor McDavid. From there, Travis Dermott’s name is in the trade rumor mill for the Toronto Maple Leafs and he commented on the chatter. There’s more news on the return of Carey Price and there’s increased talk that Joonas Korpisalo could be on the move out of Columbus.
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Columbus Blue Jackets to retire Rick Nash’s 61

The first Columbus Blue Jacket to have his number hang in the rafters was Matiss Kivlenieks, who tragically passed away on July 4, 2021. Seven months and one day later, on March 5, his 80 will be joined by Rick Nash’s 61. Nash was selected first overall in 2002 and...
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Avalanche at Blue Jackets

The Colorado Avalanche will play the second of its home-and-home set against the Columbus Blue Jackets this evening at Nationwide Arena. The two clubs faced each other Wednesday night at Ball Arena. Columbus won 5-4 in overtime. However, this rematch will be a different, as many of the Avs who...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Officially Enter “Silly” Season

Cole Sillinger, who is affectionately known around the Blue Jackets’ locker room as Silly, is off to the best possible start to a season for someone who is still just 18 years old. Based on what’s he’s doing and how he’s handling himself, you’d think he’s been in the NHL for 4-5 seasons.
NHL
Person
Brad Larsen
Person
Justin Danforth
Person
Kevin Stenlund
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Voracek Feels Wanted & Valued in Columbus

The trade caught a lot of people off guard. Two long-time members of their respective teams in Cam Atkinson and Jakub Voracek were moved in the hopes that each team got better. At least from a Blue Jackets’ perspective, Voracek has met and exceeded every expectation to this point. He’s...
NHL
clevelandstar.com

Late Cole Sillinger goal powers Blue Jackets over Avalanche

Cole Sillinger scored a tiebreaking goal with 1:02 remaining, and the host Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Saturday night. Alexandre Texier, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Gabriel Carlsson also had goals and Elvis Merzlikins had 34 saves and an assist for Columbus, which swept the home-and-home series with Colorado.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Max Domi: Not playing Friday

Domi (COVID-19 protocols) will not return for Friday's game against the Capitals, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Columbus' five-day hiatus wasn't enough for Domi to clear the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, so he'll miss a third game. It remains to be seen whether the 26-year-old will be activated for Saturday night's contest against the Rangers.
NHL
#Blue Jackets#Ahl Cleveland
SportsGrid

NHL BETTING PREVIEW: BLUES VS. JETS

After only three games on the NHL schedule Monday night, hockey ramps up again Tuesday with ten games on the docket. So, while it is a busy night in the NHL, we lock into the St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets at 8 PM ET. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to get the odds for this game and every National Hockey League matchup on the slate tonight.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Back in win column

Merzlikins registered 34 saves in a 4-2 victory over Colorado on Saturday. Three Columbus goals in the final 6:23 of the third period turned a 2-1 deficit into a victory for Merzlikins, who got himself back into the win column after having his four-game winning streak snapped last Friday. The 27-year-old netminder owns a sensational 1.98 GAA and .940 save percentage over his first six appearances.
NHL
NHL

SvoNotes: Blue Jackets' never-say-die attitude nets another win

One year ago, NHL teams were 91-521-52 when trailing after two periods, meaning teams won just 13.7 percent of the time in that situation and got points in just 21.5 percent of those instances. This year, teams not named the Columbus Blue Jackets are 22-96-14 in that circumstance, a winning...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche Loss to the Blue Jackets

The Colorado Avalanche took on the Columbus Blue Jackets in last night’s game, ultimately losing 4-2 after taking a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. The Stanley Cup hopefuls watched their record drop to a miserable 4-5-1, firmly on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, albeit early in the season. Here are three takeaways from yesterday’s frustrating defeat.
NHL
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
1stohiobattery.com

The Warmup: Getting Set for the Second Blue Jackets-Avalanche Meeting of the Week

TUNE-IN Where to watch, listen and stream tonight's game... WHO: Blue Jackets (6-3-0) vs. Avalanche (4-4-1) TV: Bally Sports Columbus (Jeff Rimer, Jody Shelley) RADIO: 97.1 FM (Bob McElligott, Dylan Tyrer) STREAM: ESPN+ (out of market only) THE LOWDOWN. Columbus won its second consecutive road games to polish off a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson: Opens scoring Saturday

Carlsson potted a goal on two shots in a 4-2 win over Colorado on Saturday. Jakub Voracek fed Carlsson creeping in from the point on the back side, and Carlsson snapped a shot from the left circle that beat Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper to open the scoring in the first period. It was the first goal of the year for Carlsson and just his second tally in 42 career games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jack Roslovic: Slow start to season

Roslovic has managed only three assists through 10 games to begin the season and has seen his ice time decline, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. After averaging nearly 17 minutes a night last season under John Tortorella, Roslovic is seeing more than four minutes less a game with Brad Larsen behind the bench. GM Jarmo Kekalainen thinks Roslovic's commitment to improving his defensive game and becoming a more well-rounded player might be having an impact on his offense. "Jack has an opportunity to get a lot more done offensively," Kekalainen said. "He's working hard on both sides of the puck to be responsible, be reliable, and sometimes that can take away from offense a little bit," the GM said Friday. "He's working on it. I'm not concerned." A hot start for Boone Jenner and strong play from rookie Cole Sillinger has given the Jackets better depth up the middle, keeping Roslovic from a top-six role, but he's found other ways to contribute -- he's winning 51.3 percent of his faceoffs, for instance, after managing a 39.1 success rate last season. Until his scoring pace picks up, however, he'll be tough to roster in most fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Yegor Chinakhov: Collects first NHL points

Chinakhov produced two assists and two shots in a 4-2 win over Colorado on Saturday. The 20-year-old landed on the scoresheet for the first time in his young career, figuring in on goals by Gabriel Carlsson and Cole Sillinger. Chinakhov, who was playing in just his sixth NHL game, logged just over 16 minutes of ice time on a line with Sillinger and Jakub Voracek.
NHL
myfox28columbus.com

Blue Jackets to host Hockey Fights Cancer night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Blue Jackets join the National Hockey League in support of Hockey Fights Cancer by hosting the club's annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, November 12. The Blue Jackets will host the Washington Capitals at Nationwide Arena on Friday during the awareness night with...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Spurs third-period outburst

Texier scored a goal on three shots and added two hits Saturday in a 4-2 win over Colorado. Texier won a race to a carom off the end boards in the offensive zone and beat Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper short side to tie the game at 2-2 with 6:23 left in the third period. It was Texier's third goal of the year and the first of three unanswered by the Blue Jackets to close the game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Back at practice

Bemstrom (oblique) returned to practice Monday, Bailey Johnson and Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch report. The 22-year-old was placed on IR in mid-October and has yet to play a game this season. Bemstrom could be ready to rejoin the lineup this weekend, but with the Jackets playing well, coach Brad Larsen may not be inclined to juggle his forward lines to find room for him.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Scott Harrington: Remains in depth role

Harrington has been a healthy scratch for the Blue Jackets' last two games. The 28-year-old has suited up for six games so far this season and managed one assist, but Gavin Bayreuther has taken his spot on the blue line over the last two games as the team uses injuries to Dean Kukan (wrist) and Adam Boqvist (lower body) as a chance to take a look at other options. Harrington will likely remain in a depth role for Columbus, bouncing between the press box and a bottom-pairing assignment.
NHL

