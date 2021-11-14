Blue Jackets' Justin Danforth: Recalled to NHL

Roslovic has managed only three assists through 10 games to begin the season and has seen his ice time decline, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. After averaging nearly 17 minutes a night last season under John Tortorella, Roslovic is seeing more than four minutes less a game with Brad Larsen behind the bench. GM Jarmo Kekalainen thinks Roslovic's commitment to improving his defensive game and becoming a more well-rounded player might be having an impact on his offense. "Jack has an opportunity to get a lot more done offensively," Kekalainen said. "He's working hard on both sides of the puck to be responsible, be reliable, and sometimes that can take away from offense a little bit," the GM said Friday. "He's working on it. I'm not concerned." A hot start for Boone Jenner and strong play from rookie Cole Sillinger has given the Jackets better depth up the middle, keeping Roslovic from a top-six role, but he's found other ways to contribute -- he's winning 51.3 percent of his faceoffs, for instance, after managing a 39.1 success rate last season. Until his scoring pace picks up, however, he'll be tough to roster in most fantasy formats.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO