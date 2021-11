World leaders from 200 countries are in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate summit, along with 20,000 delegates and tens of thousands more protesters, campaigners and pressure groups all brought together in the latest international effort to thwart the worsening climate crisis.The announcements and agreements are coming thick and fast, so to help you stay on top of what’s going on and what matters, The Independent is keeping track of all the major developments at the conference.The main goal of Cop26 – and its unofficial strapline – is to “keep 1.5 alive”, meaning countries must commit to reducing world fossil-fuel...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO