With a chance to move into a first-place tie in the AFC North, the Steelers did what hadn’t been done in the NFL in more than 14 months — they played to a tie. And not just any tie. A deadlock with the Detroit Lions, who remain the league’s only winless team. The 16-16 tie at Heinz Field was every bit as embarrassing for the Steelers as you might imagine.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO