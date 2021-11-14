ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers: First-half thoughts

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Yet again, the Vikings are out to a lead in the first half of a game in 2021.

This time, Minnesota leads Los Angeles 13-10 on Sunday in Week 10. The Vikings have not been perfect against the Chargers: Minnesota couldn’t score after getting the ball back on Los Angeles’ 28-yard line, for example.

The Vikings have a long ways to go before they pull off the upset over the Chargers, too. However, Minnesota is off to a fast start. Here are some first-half thoughts:

The Vikings got a late-half stop

Photo: AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The Vikings defense has consistently let up before the end of halves. Last week, the Ravens scored right at the end of both the first and second half. This week, Minnesota’s defense forced Los Angeles to punt in the final minute of the first half. Let’s see if the Vikings defense continues to get timely stops.

Vikings offense showing promise

Photo; Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota’s offense has 13 points already. Kirk Cousins has 144 passing yards and a touchdown. Dalvin Cook has 60 rushing yards. Overall, the Vikings offense looks efficient, outside of a few slip-ups.

Herbert held in check

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Chargers QB Justin Herbert has 72 passing yards, zero touchdown passes and a pick. The Vikings defense has minimized Herbert’s strengths. If Minnesota can keep doing that, a victory is on the horizon.

