Chargers vs. Vikings Second Half Game Thread

By Michael Peterson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChargers will begin the second half with...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings Will Be Without Several Key Starters in Upcoming Chargers Game

Unfortunately, we already know that the Minnesota Vikings will be without several key starters in the upcoming game against the Chargers. Truthfully, I’ve always liked the Chargers. They’re basically the Vikings of the AFC. They have a long history and have never won. Even worse, they often find ways to lose in heartbreaking fashion. Is that because they never had good, talented teams? On the contrary, they’ve often had tremendous talent. Not altogether unlike our friends in purple, the Chargers often find a way to lose.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Chargers second quarter score updates

This is your second quarter thread for the 2021 Week 9 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Chargers game. Join the discussion in the comments below. Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:. How to watch the game - TV schedule and online streaming information;. Follow me...
NFL
#Chargers#American Football
vikings.com

Winning Formula: Vikings-Chargers Breakdown + Player Predictions For Sunday's Game

The Voice of the Vikings, Paul Allen, is joined by former Vikings LB Ben Leber and vikings.com's Gabe Henderson to look at the importance of the Vikings linebackers against the Chargers offense, the play-calling on offense and the play of the offensive line and more. Plus, player predictions for Sunday's game in Los Angeles.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds: How to bet Vikings vs. Chargers, point spread, more

Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Vikings cover) Moneyline: Chargers -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Vikings +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total) Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined. The Vikings' ability...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SportsGrid

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Chargers -3.0 Total: 53.0 Over -115 | Under -105 Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Vikings +13000 | Vikings +2000. The Vikings record sits at just 3-5 for the year, but that does not reflect the true strength of this squad. They’ve outscored their opponents this season, giving them a Pythagorean Win Expectation of 4.1-3.9. They also rank 11th in Football Outsiders DVOA, which puts them ahead of teams like the Packers and Chiefs.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Vikings Week 10: How to watch, streaming, odds, and more

Good morning, Chargers fans and welcome to Week 10!. The Vikings are in town for a matchup between two teams who might as well be kindred spirits. Both have struggled with closing out close games in recent years so don’t be surprised to see something head-scratching from at least one of these teams today.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Final Score: Chargers 20, Vikings 27

After a stellar offensive performance against the Eagles last week, Justin Herbert put up a dud alongside offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi in a game where points were way harder to come by than you would have initially expected. Against a Vikings defense missing almost half of their starters, Herbert completed 20-of-34 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown with a bad interception in Chargers territory.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Vikings?

The Los Angeles Chargers are considered 3.5-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 of the 2021 season. The over/under is 53.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook. That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 53.5 points. My...
NFL
chargers

Top Tweets From Chargers vs Vikings

Take a look at some of the top social media moments from Chargers Week 10 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Two Old Bloggers - Vikings vs Chargers - Kubiak: In Over His Head?

The team has headed out to the west coast hoping that the results are different than the east coast. Your Minnesota Vikings are coming off another tough and maddening loss versus the Baltimore Ravens, and now will face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are headed up by a young franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. They have two very good wide receivers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, along with a very shifty running back, Austin Ekeler. The Vikes’ defense will be understaffed with up to 3 starters and 2 backup players out. It will be a tough test in SoFi Stadium.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings vs. Chargers Week 10 Injury Report: Defense is banged up

Which players have been ruled out for the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 and who is in danger of sitting out?. The Minnesota Vikings will face another tough test during the 2021 NFL season when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Week 10 contest will be played on Sunday, Nov. 14, and should be a hard-fought game.
NFL
Bring Me The News

Vikings vs. Chargers: 5 things you can count on

This week has been a whirlwind for the Minnesota Vikings. After their defense was on the field for 98 snaps in Baltimore, they came home to Dalvin Cook's legal troubles and had Dakota Dozier land in the hospital due to COVID. To top off, the Vikings flew out to Los Angeles to face a 5-3 Chargers team that's tied for first place in the AFC West.
NFL
FanSided

Vikings Game Today: Vikings vs. Chargers injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live stream, TV channel

On the road for the second week in a row, the Minnesota Vikings will attempt to snap their two-game losing streak in a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Sitting with a 3-5 record after their first eight games of the 2021 season, the Minnesota Vikings desperately need a win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday to keep any hope of making the playoffs this year alive.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Will Be Quietly Shorthanded vs. Chargers

If the Minnesota Vikings plan to tally their win-loss record 4-5 on Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers, they’ll have to do it with a quietly understaffed depth chart. Because the injuries steadily accumulated amid the first half of the season — and probably because the team isn’t playing very well — there isn’t really any shock value on the sheer number of Vikings injuries.
NFL

