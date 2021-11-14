Chargers vs. Vikings Second Half Game Thread

Unfortunately, we already know that the Minnesota Vikings will be without several key starters in the upcoming game against the Chargers. Truthfully, I’ve always liked the Chargers. They’re basically the Vikings of the AFC. They have a long history and have never won. Even worse, they often find ways to lose in heartbreaking fashion. Is that because they never had good, talented teams? On the contrary, they’ve often had tremendous talent. Not altogether unlike our friends in purple, the Chargers often find a way to lose.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO