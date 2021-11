Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Sam Blakeman will soon make a major breakthrough in his grieving process. Following the death of his mum Natasha – who passed away in hospital last month after being shot by Harvey Gaskell – and his visit to see his mum's body at the undertakers, Sam has been unable to speak, with the experience clearly leaving him traumatised.

