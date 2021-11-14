ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early game day open thread

Cover picture for the articleWake up, it’s game day. We will have plenty...

The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso catching heat for Playoff comments on College GameDay

Lee Corso has made it crystal clear that the Cincinnati Bearcats don’t belong in the College Football Playoff. The Bearcats are currently 10-0 and ranked No. 5 in the Playoff rankings. They host SMU on Saturday before traveling to East Carolina on Nov. 27, with a win against the Mustangs clinching their place in the AAC Championship Game against Houston. Bearcats fans and the rest of the country, though, are well aware that a loss will eliminate Luke Fickell’s team from Playoff contention.
CINCINNATI, OH

