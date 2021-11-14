ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petra Mayer 'Suddenly' Dies At 46: NPR Editor's Tragic Cause of Death Explained

By Alexandria Reeves
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetra Mayer, who famously served as NPR Culture's books editor, had died. She was only 46. NPR confirmed that the beloved editor passed away suddenly on Saturday at the Holy Cross Hospital in Maryland. NPR's senior vice president for news, Nancy Barnes, confirmed the saddening update in an email to...

Thom May
4d ago

and the vaxed start to fall... just the tip of the iceberg.... get use to these stories. there will be many in months to come..... go get your shot........

Betty Boo 1
5d ago

I wonder what vaccine she got. Seems to be a lot of younger people dying of blood clots lately.

Diana Shrigley
5d ago

It's so sad to see so many die before their time.. Chances are she took the clot shot!

KRMG

National Public Radio books editor Petra Mayer dies at 46

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Petra Mayer, books editor for National Public Radio, died Saturday of what’s believed to be a pulmonary embolism, the news organization said. She was 46. Mayer is remembered for her reporting at Comic-Con and helping put together NPR’s Book Concierge, an annual interactive guide that filters...
wbaa.org

Remembering fabled book yeller Petra Mayer

NPR Books editor Petra Mayer — who died unexpectedly on Saturday — was so much fun. Who can forget the time when her cat Godfrey interrupted just as host Robin Young was introducing her?. And who but Mayer would immediately send a picture of the culprit?. Mayer was also easy...
NPR

Celebrating Petra Mayer's legacy and the joy she brought to NPR

There's no good way to share terrible news. This episode is a tribute to our friend and colleague Petra Mayer, who died suddenly on November 13 of what's believed to have been a pulmonary embolism. Petra was a treasured member of NPR's Culture desk, a funny and lovely person, and a great advocate for books both literary and not, including the romance and speculative fiction titles she passionately promoted for coverage at NPR. She was indispensable in developing some of the projects that have been so critical to the growth of NPR Books, especially the Book Concierge and the yearly summer books poll. She also made many appearances on Pop Culture Happy Hour. Glen Weldon, Stephen Thompson and I, who all worked with Petra for many years, gathered with NPR's Barrie Hardymon, one of Petra's fellow book editors, to remember our friend and listen back to some of her smart, sharp thoughts.
loc.gov

Petra Mayer: Friend to Books & Book Festivals

Our friend Petra Mayer, books editor for NPR and a champion of fiction genres including fantasy and romance, passed away this week at age 46. Petra was a frequent and enthusiastic session host and interviewer at our National Book Festivals beginning in 2016, when she moderated the festival’s first session devoted to romance novels:
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind Heath Freeman Cause of Death: ‘NCIS’ Actor Dead At 41

The actor well-known as serial killer Howard Epps on "NCIS," Heath Freeman, passed away at the age of 41 years old. His manager, Joe Montifiore, confirmed his death and told The Hollywood Reporter, "We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts.
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
Journal Inquirer

Rumors surround CBS news anchor Norah O'Donnell

These rumors were bound to start sooner or later, but the buzz surrounding CBS lead news anchor Norah O’Donnell’s future is starting to get louder. There are three good reasons why O’Donnell may be on slippery footing as the face of CBS News. Her newscast, “The CBS Evening News,” is...
Vanity Fair

Fox News Would Like to Make It Clear That Tucker Carlson’s Deranged January 6 Show Is Not on Fox News

On Sunday, The Washington Post released a major investigative project on the January 6 Capitol attack, revealing that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies received numerous tips warning of the riot but still failed to prevent it. As is his wont, Tucker Carlson took this personally. The Fox News star claimed that the Post’s exposé was published to counter his Patriot Purge documentary series, whose first part became available on Fox’s streaming platform, Fox Nation, on Monday morning. The series portrays the Capitol riot as a “false flag” operation orchestrated by federal officials to target Trump supporters.
Hello Magazine

David Muir sparks concern he's leaving ABC News

David Muir left his fans in a frenzy after jetting off for a new assignment which had his viewers fearing he was leaving ABC News for good. The popular journalist has scored legions of loyal followers with his reporting on World News Tonight, 20/20 and GMA too. So, when he...
survivornet.com

Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes Breaks Down on TV Over Passing of Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore to Brain Cancer; How to Cope With Losing a Loved One to Cancer

Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes fought back tears during Monday’s broadcast as he became emotional about the passing of Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore, who died from brain cancer last week. Moore “passed peacefully” on Thursday at 54 with members of her family by her side after a hard-fought battle...
