An 18-year-old Tuscaloosa man was arrested Saturday and booked into jail on charges of murdering a 19-year old woman on Friday. The incident occurred three days after Deramus Harris Jr. was denied youthful offender status on felony murder and attempted murder charges stemming from a killing that occurred on Feb. 19, 2020, in Tuscaloosa. Harris had been out on bond since April.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO