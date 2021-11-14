Washington worries rusher Chase Young tore ACL in right knee

The Washington Football Team jumped out to a quick double-digit lead over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, going on to enjoy a 29-19 win over the defending champs, but it's a bitter-sweet victory. During the battle, they lost former first-round pick Chase Young, who was initially set to be carted off of the field before demanding to stand up -- then helped by trainers to the sideline and locker room. It was initially feared the dynamic young pass rusher suffered a torn ACL, but more tests were needed on Monday before that could be confirmed or ruled out.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO