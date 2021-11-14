ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington worries rusher Chase Young tore ACL in right knee

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — As it is, Chase Young’s second year in...

www.ftimes.com

CBS Sports

Washington's Chase Young suffers torn ACL in win over Buccaneers, Ron Rivera confirms

The Washington Football Team jumped out to a quick double-digit lead over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, going on to enjoy a 29-19 win over the defending champs, but it's a bitter-sweet victory. During the battle, they lost former first-round pick Chase Young, who was initially set to be carted off of the field before demanding to stand up -- then helped by trainers to the sideline and locker room. It was initially feared the dynamic young pass rusher suffered a torn ACL, but more tests were needed on Monday before that could be confirmed or ruled out.
profootballrumors.com

Torn ACL For WFT’s Chase Young?

Not yet official, but the early word isn’t promising. The Washington Football Team fears a torn ACL for star defensive end Chase Young, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport (Twitter link). Young went down in the second quarter with a dreaded non-contact injury. Washington went on to win 29-19 over the...
theScore

Report: Chase Young feared to have torn ACL in win vs. Bucs

Washington Football Team pass-rusher Chase Young is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 29-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "Potentially an ACL, but we'll know more tomorrow," head coach Ron Rivera conceded postgame, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The...
SportsGrid

Chase Young Ruled Out With a Knee Injury vs. Bucs

The Washington Football Team defense is at an immediate disadvantage after defensive end and franchise cornerstone Chase Young was ruled out against the Bucs. Young injured his knee in the second quarter when he was rushing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The injury was a non-contact injury and the former second overall selection had to be carted off the field.
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera confirms Chase Young tore his ACL

Shortly after Washington defensive end Chase Young left Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers with a knee injury, reports that he tore his ACL began to pop up around the football world. Young went for an MRI to confirm that diagnosis and the test showed what everyone feared it would show....
saturdaytradition.com

Washington Football Team provides unfortunate update on star DE Chase Young

For Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, Sunday’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was bittersweet. Washington came away with the 29-19 win. But defensive end Chase Young left the game with an injury before the half and didn’t return. WFT head coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Monday that Young tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
The Guardian

Defensive rookie of year Chase Young out for season, Washington confirm

Chase Young will not play the rest of this season after injuring his right leg and is scheduled to underdog surgery. Washington coach Ron Rivera confirmed the prognosis for Young on Monday in the wake of the reigning defensive rookie of the year going down during the first half of an upset of defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
NBC Sports

Chase Young is getting an MRI amid fear that he tore ACL

The second season for Washington defensive end Chase Young could be over. Per a source with knowledge of the siaution, Young is currently getting an MRI to confirm the initial fear — that he tore his ACL. Young suffered the knee injury without contact during the first half of Sunday’s...
