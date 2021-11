Apple launched its new M1 Pro and M1 Max-powered chips with the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro last month. The new machines took the internet by storm when it comes to performance and energy consumption. The new MacBook Pro models were launched as part of Apple's transition from Intel chips to its custom silicon. Now, Intel has revealed its next-gen Alder Lake processors for desktop that appear to beat Apple's new M1 Pro and M1 Max in benchmarks. However, the massive performance gain comes with a cost - it uses a lot more power.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO