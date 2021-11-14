Man shot to death inside Fayetteville home

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Drivers scrambled to grab cash Friday morning after bags of money fell out of an armored truck on a Southern California freeway, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad as the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., authorities said.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO