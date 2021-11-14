ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Man shot to death inside Fayetteville home

By Sydney Franklin, WRAL multiplatform producer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was shot and killed inside a Fayetteville home on Sunday afternoon, according to...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Man charged in October crash that killed 23-year-old Knightdale officer

Knightdale, N.C. — A 40-year-old man is facing several charges connected to an October crash that killed Knightdale police officer Ryan Hayworth. Dedric Romero Privette is charged with driving while impaired, failure to move over resulting in serious injury or death, felony death by vehicle, aggressive driving and two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle.
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WRAL News

1 injured in shooting at Cary apartment complex

Cary, N.C. — The Cary Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night. Cary police say they responded to reports of a shooting at 1600 Wheelwright Place in Cary at around 7:30 p.m. One person was shot and transported to the hospital according to Cary police.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Woman found dead in cell is jail's fourth death in 2021

ASHVILLE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating the death of a prisoner at a North Carolina jail. The Asheville Citizen Times reports that 57-year-old Faith Denise Cox is the fourth inmate who has died this year at the Buncombe County Detention Facility. Cox was found dead on the floor in her...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

Lenoir-Rhyne football player found shot to death

Hickory, N.C. — A Lenoir-Rhyne University football player died in a shooting overnight. Hickory police found Omari Alexander unresponsive in a parked car in the parking lot at Civitan Court Apartments in Hickory just before 1 a.m. Alexander had multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The engine of the car was running.
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police
WRAL News

Judge throws out lawsuit from N. Carolina police shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit that accused a North Carolina police officer of needlessly escalating a 2019 standoff before fatally shooting a Black man. Senior U.S. District Judge Graham Mullen on Friday threw out the lawsuit filed in June 2020 by Deborah Franklin, the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Drivers scrambled to grab cash Friday morning after bags of money fell out of an armored truck on a Southern California freeway, authorities said. The incident occurred shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad as the truck was heading from San Diego to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., authorities said.
CARLSBAD, CA
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
44K+
Followers
43K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy