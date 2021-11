TAMPA, Fla. — In May of 2016, Janelle Morales finished her treatment for breast cancer. Coincidently, the Miles for Moffitt race began that month. “I think that I am very fortunate that I had early-stage breast cancer, but I felt like Miles for Moffitt and forming the team "Cancer Crushers", was my way of giving back and saying the fight doesn’t stop with me," Morales said. "I’ve got to continue this.”

