Tickets for Hamilton at Walton Arts Center going on sale soon

By Tristan Hill
 6 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Hamilton is coming to Northwest Arkansas next year, and you can get your hands on tickets this week.

It’s coming to the Walton Arts Center in March.

Single ticket sales start this Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Prices range from $99 to $199, and premium tickets are available for $299.

The show runs from March 22 through April 3.

Anyone interested can visit the Walton Arts Center website for more info.

