It's been a fantastic Saturday across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but we won't see a repeat of this wonderful day tomorrow. The rest of the evening, and the overnight, will be nice but chilly with lows in the lower 40s. Our Sunday is going to start dry, but by the late morning we should starting watching for some scattered showers to move back into the area. Off and on showers will then continue through our afternoon with temperatures still reaching the mid to upper 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO