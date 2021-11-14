Dan Trachtenberg's New Predator Movie Now Titled Prey, Due Next Year

If there’s one thing The Wheel Of Time isn’t short on, it’s substance. Robert Jordan’s sprawling fantasy spans 15 hefty tomes (including one prequel), and took 29 years to complete, ultimately outliving its creator (the final three books were completed by Brandon Sanderson after Jordan’s death). Steeped in fathoms-deep lore and with enough plot-threads to knit a scarf around the M25, the series is among the most epic fantasies ever written, so when Jeff Bezos demanded Amazon whip up an answer to Game Of Thrones, this was an obvious choice.
