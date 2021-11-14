Dan Trachtenberg's New Predator Movie Now Titled Prey, Due Next Year

One of the biggest aliens of cinematic history is set to return next year thanks to Hulu with the Predator jumping into the movie, "Prey" which will act as a prequel to the original film series. Venturing into the past of the world and focusing on a Comanche Nation warrior in 1719, the film is set to be directed by Dan Trachtenberg of 10 Cloverfield Lane fame and has released a new key image for the film as well as the logo for the movie that drops the Predator name entirely to instead focus on the woman who will seemingly be fighting the technologically advanced threat from the stars.

