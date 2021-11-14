Capital Murder Trial of Accused Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Underway
By Katy Blakey
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
6 days ago
LIVE VIDEO: Watch full coverage of the capital murder trial of Billy Chemirmir all week on NBC 5 and the live stream from inside the courtroom in the video player above and on NBC 5's AppleTV, Roku, and Fire TV streaming platforms. At 3:30 p.m. Monday, the trial concluded...
Philadelphia police are searching for an unidentified murder suspect captured on video shooting a woman multiple times. The slaying occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of E. Willard Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Surveillance video appears to show a man standing on a street corner for...
A Fort Worth man was found guilty of capital murder Thursday, nearly five years after police said he cut the necks of his wife and 3-month-old son. Craig Vandewege, 40, received an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. His attorney, Steve Gordon, declined to comment on the case.
As they got out of a sport utility vehicle on the morning of Nov. 3, 17-year-old Abel Lopez of Dallas mumbled a few words that 25-year-old Oseas Lozano believed were disrespectful, witnesses told police. Lozano and Lopez began arguing, which turned into a physical fight near a Mesquite home with...
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have arrested four individuals accused of murdering 60-year-old Ali Elbanna at the Park Lane Costco on November 16. Police announced that they have arrested 17-year-old James Levels, 17-year-old Janiya Miller, and 19-year-old Jacoby Tatum. Levels was charged with capital murder. Miller was charged with...
MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested four suspects involved in the October murder of a man identified as 19-year-old Daniel Mathis of Dallas.
19-year-old Rashaud Holmes, also of Dallas, is the latest to be taken into custody for the crime.
The other three, Donterious Lockhart, 18, Timothy Johnson, 19, and Nicholas Mayberry, 20, were all arrested on or before November 10 and charged with capital murder according to Mesquite Police officials.
All four suspects are being held in the Dallas County jail.
On October 27 at about 10:51 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Cantura Drive in Mesquite.
They found Mathis on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but later passed away as a result of his wounds.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than three-and-a-half years after his arrest, one of the worst accused serial killers in Texas history finally went to trial Monday morning, Nov. 15.
Billy Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 elderly women in North Texas, smothering them in their own homes and stealing their jewelry, but in his first trial, he faces a single count of capital murder for the killing of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.
Lu Thi Harris (credit: Harris family)
The most striking testimony came from a video deposition of then 92-year-old Mary Bartel, one of only two women investigators say survived his attacks....
Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger is serving time in prison for killing Botham Jean. Guyger asked that a higher court overturn her murder conviction, but the court denied her appeal for the second time on Wednesday. A jury convicted Guyger of murder in October 2019 and sentenced her to ten years in prison. Guyger fatally shot Jean in his Dallas apartment in September 2018 while she was still in uniform.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Alleged serial killer Billy Chemirmir laughed and smiled at moments during hours of police interviews following his arrest in 2018.
“You’re going to jail for murder,” said Dallas Police Detective Brian Tabor, in video played on the third day of Chemirmir’s capital murder trial.
“Murder?” replied Chemirmir in disbelief.
He repeatedly denied he’d murdered the victim, Lu Thi Harris, in her Dallas home.
“What house?” he asked.
“The house in Dallas,” said Tabor.
“I did not go to a house in Dallas,” he said.
Billy Chemirmir police interview
Chemirmir said he’d purchased an envelope of $2 bills a few days earlier from someone in Fort...
A Dallas police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a man in the face during a street brawl in Deep Ellum this summer will face a criminal charge. Dallas police said Friday evening that the department’s public integrity unit obtained an arrest warrant for Senior Cpl. Melvin Williams, 40, who faces one count of misdemeanor assault. The department said he is expected to turn himself in.
The capital murder trial for accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir, who detectives believe has killed at least 18 women who lived at senior living facilities in Dallas and Collin counties, is scheduled to begin this week in Dallas, according to court records. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against...
HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — The trial of a Holdrege man charged with killing two men and seriously injuring another in 2019 is underway. The trial of 48-year-old Manuel Gomez began Tuesday in the south-central Nebraska town of Holdrege. Gomez’s lawyers said earlier this year that they planned to rely on an insanity defense.
DALLAS — A Dallas County jury will continue deliberating Friday in the capital murder trial of Billy Chemirmir. Jurors deliberated about four hours Thursday before going home for the night. Defense attorney Kobby Warren wanted jurors to be sequestered overnight, citing heavy local media attention around the case. State District Judge Raquel “Rocky” Jones denied the request and released the jury about 7:45 p.m.
Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir repeatedly denied killing 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris during a taped interrogation with a Dallas police detective in March 2018. The video was played for jurors Wednesday, the third day of Chemirmir’s capital murder trial. Plano and Dallas police have testified that Harris’ belongings -- house...
DALLAS - Jurors saw video from the woman who survived an attack at her Plano apartment in the trial of a suspected serial killer. Billy Chemirmir is accused of killing at least 18 elderly people. All but one of them were women and most lived alone at senior living centers in Dallas and Collin counties.
DALLAS — WARNING: Live streams may contain disturbing images. Viewer discretion is advised. After a weeklong trial, a judge declared a mistrial for an alleged serial killer accused of murdering 18 elderly women across North Texas. A jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict for Billy Chemirmir, who was on...
A man who has been linked through police records, medical examiner reports and civil lawsuits to two dozen deaths between 2016 and 2018 is headed to trial for capital murder on Monday. Billy Chemirmir, 48, will be tried in the March 2018 death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris, whose body...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Day two of the trial for alleged serial killer Billy Chemirmir got off to a late start in Dallas today, Nov. 16. A Dallas police officer took the stand and described the day a welfare check in Plano turned into a death investigation of Lu Thi Harris, 81.
