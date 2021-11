OLEAN — St. Bonaventure had the banner ceremony, and the presentation of championship rings before the game. Then there was a trophy to hand out afterwards. In between, Siena proved to be a pesky opponent not interested in the trappings of St. Bonaventure’s celebration of 2020-21, at least in the first half. Then the Bonnies, ranked nationally for the first time in almost 50 years, leaned on the banged-up Saints in the second half for a 75-47 victory at the raucous Reilly Center on Tuesday night.

OLEAN, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO