After Hours: Sacramento Business Journal's 40 Under 40 awards

Drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros looks to be growing its presence in the Sacramento region with two additional locations in the works. The Business Journal reported in October that the Grants Pass, Oregon-based company plans to establish a kiosk in West Sacramento, marking the first Dutch Bros location in the city. There are several other local Dutch Bros sites, in places such as Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Rocklin, Folsom, Granite Bay and Auburn, according to the company's website.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO