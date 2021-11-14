ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Hours: Sacramento Business Journal's 40 Under 40 awards

By Tia Gemmell
 6 days ago
The Sacramento Business Journal held its 40 Under 40 awards on Oct. 28 at The Pavilion at Haggin Oaks. The event celebrated outstanding young...

Sacramento Region Innovation Awards: Delix Therapeutics explores psychedelics for use in brain therapy

Delix Therapeutics' non-hallucinogenic psychoplastogens were chosen as the Innovation of the Year in this year's Sacramento Region Innovation Awards. Delix Therapeutics is exploring the power of psychedelic drugs for use in brain therapies for mental health and cognitive problems. The chemistry technology company is pioneering positive brain therapies using some...
Hospitals

Hospitals on this list are located in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer or Yolo counties. The Sacramento Veterans Affairs Medical Center is owned and operated by the federal government and does not report its financial results to the state.
Kaiser closes labs, transfers patients and diverts ambulances as thousands of workers strike

Kaiser Permanente pharmacies, labs and medical offices across the Sacramento region were closed Thursday as 7,000 health technicians walked off the job in solidarity with the health care system’s engineers. And Kaiser continued to caution patients about potentially long wait times at emergency rooms through Saturday as thousands more local...
The week in bankruptcies: Care 'n' Hearts Inc. and Signs Made in a Day Inc.

Sacramento area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Nov. 12. Year to date through Nov. 12, the court recorded 40 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 26% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
More Dutch Bros locations in the works for Sacramento region

Drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros looks to be growing its presence in the Sacramento region with two additional locations in the works. The Business Journal reported in October that the Grants Pass, Oregon-based company plans to establish a kiosk in West Sacramento, marking the first Dutch Bros location in the city. There are several other local Dutch Bros sites, in places such as Elk Grove, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Rocklin, Folsom, Granite Bay and Auburn, according to the company's website.
5 things to know: Today's the deadline for Most Admired CEO nominations

Welcome to Tuesday, loyal readers. Here's what you need to know today. You have until 9 p.m. tonight to submit a nomination for our Most Admired CEO Awards. The program honors outstanding chief executives leading for-profit and nonprofit companies in the Sacramento area. We're looking for local individuals who are examples of integrity, excellence and leadership. Nomination information is available online.
Commercial Real Estate Brokerages

Brokerages on this list have offices in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer or Yolo counties. Not all responded to inquiries. Among them were: TRI Commercial Real Estate Services Inc., which ranked No. 4 last year; Fite Development Co., which ranked No. 7; PDF Commercial Inc., which ranked No. 12; Brown, Stevens, Elmore & Sparre, which ranked No. 15; Potter-Taylor & Co., which ranked No. 19; and Quiroz Commercial Inc., which ranked No. 22.
40 Under 40 honoree: Patrick Guild of Breathe California Sacramento Region

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Chief operating officer of Breathe California Sacramento Region. Patrick Guild says his greatest professional accomplishment is "elevating the current culture" of Breathe California Sacramento Region, a nonprofit focused on clean air and anti-tobacco initiatives where he has served as chief operating officer since 2019.
40 Under 40 honoree: Rebecca R.A. Smith with Downey Brand LLP

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. As a partner at Sacramento's largest law firm, Rebecca R.A. Smith says her biggest professional accomplishment was leading a group of water service providers through negotiations with the Bureau of Reclamation, allowing them to secure their water rights and refinance tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure costs under federal contracts.
40 Under 40 honoree: Karina Talamantes with city of Sacramento, Sacramento County Board of Education

We're introducing you to our 40 Under 40 honorees. Chief of staff, Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem Angelique Ashby. Karina Talamantes says she was at the forefront of public outreach efforts during the pandemic. "I have long prided myself on the ability to wear different hats interchangeably in my roles as an elected official, public servant, and business owner, but in 2020 I wore only one hat: nonpartisan community leader," she wrote in her 40 Under 40 application.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

