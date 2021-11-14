ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK: 3 Arrested Over Car Explosion Outside Liverpool Hospital

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
LONDON (AP) — British police have arrested three men under terrorism laws after a car exploded outside a hospital in Liverpool, killing one man and injuring another. Counter-terrorism police...

