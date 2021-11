(NEW ORLEANS, La.) – Carnegie Mellon University head men's cross country coach Tim Connelly was named NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Region Coach of the Year for the 2021 collegiate season by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. It marks the third straight season Connelly has received the accolade and it comes following leading the 11th-ranked Tartans to their third consecutive regional title and sixth in school history.

