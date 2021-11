On Saturday, the Quakers looked to defend their undefeated home record at Rhodes field in their final game of the season against the Princeton Tigers. Unfortunately for the Quakers (9-5-2, 3-4 Ivy), they fell short and closed out their regular season with a 1-0 loss to the Tigers (14-2-1, 6-1). “Our goal was to win this game,” coach Casey Brown said. “I felt that the team was very well organized against a nationally-ranked team that is top-ten in some polls.”

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO