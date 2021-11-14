ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unfiltered with Dan Bongino - Saturday, November 13

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article

video.foxnews.com

Fox News

The Journal Editorial Report - Saturday, November 20

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Fox News

Watters’ World - Saturday, November 6

insideradio.com

Dan Bongino’s Dispute With Cumulus Has Some Affiliates Looking At Alternatives.

The ongoing dispute between Dan Bongino and Cumulus Media apparently has some stations nervous about the conservative talk host’s long-term prospects for radio. So much so that Salem Media Group says it has begun to hear from some broadcasters looking at other options for the timeslot where the late Rush Limbaugh once dominated.
Fox News

The Big Saturday Show - Saturday, November 6

Dan Bongino
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
TheDailyBeast

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Plans to Stage Protest Outside Fox News Headquarters

MyPillow CEO and 2020 dead-ender Mike Lindell has announced plans to organize a protest outside Fox News’ New York City headquarters. “We are going to do something out in front of Fox News, I think we should have—you know, if people want to go down there, maybe we should give out Frank Speech signs,” Lindell stated on his Friday evening broadcast. “They [Fox News] are a big part of our country being taken from us,” he continued, before calling the network he built his pillow empire by advertising on “controlled opposition,” which he said is the “worst” he has “ever seen in history.”
The Independent

Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfield defend Rittenhouse amid controversial trial

Fox News primetime hosts are mounting a spirited defense of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who shot and killed two protesters last year at a chaotic demonstration in Wisconsin, as his trial reaches its final stages.Tucker Carlson, who hosts the network’s highest-rated show, has devoted lengthy segments to the teenager’s innocence this week.“When legitimate authority refuses to do its... sworn duty, others will fill the vacuum,” he said in one of three monologues on the case this week. “But rather than acknowledge that obvious truth and accept the responsibility they bear, the people who made these riots possible in the...
Fox News

Rittenhouse verdict was colorblind: Terrell

Fox News

The Journal Editorial Report - Saturday, November 6

Fox News

The Journal Editorial Report - Saturday, November 13

Gazette

NYC BLM leader storms off Dan Bongino's show: 'You’re trying to bait me'

A New York Black Lives Matter leader who recently threatened "bloodshed" if there was not police reform clashed with Fox News's Dan Bongino Saturday after he refused to condemn rioting. Bongino, a former NYPD officer, asked Hawk Newsome if he condemned "riots and burning down buildings" which took place in...
