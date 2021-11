PHILADELPHIA — Even down captain John Tavares, the Toronto Maple Leafs still boast offensive talent capable of giving the Flyers headaches. With Tavares out due to injury, two of the remaining three members of the Leafs’ Core Four — composed of Tavares, William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Mitch Marner — stepped up for the team in their 3-0 win over the Flyers. Winger William Nylander tallied two of the team’s goals and Matthews earned assists on both of them. Ondrej Kase netted the Leafs’ third-period goal.

