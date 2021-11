A coach’s experience is essential on a multitude of levels. They are going to be a role model for your athlete for many years. Their teaching style needs to nurture and foster their experience; to formulate their potential that can be unlocked and evolved later in life. Learning new skills are essential, but the takeaway needs to optimize and integrate the athlete’s behavior, motivation, life, etc. It is an encompassing result. Being great and successful at sport is not the one who scores the most goals. It is how they apply all the qualitative aspects of sport in life.

