Watch: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke gets emotional after beating Tom Brady

Taylor Heinicke completed over 80 percent of his passes for 256 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Washington's 29-19 upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But it the fact that the victory came against future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady that made the day extra special for Heinicke.

"These are the days you dream of as a kid," Heinicke told reporters after the game. "It's the moment I dreamt of last year when I wasn't playing. I always told myself that if I get another chance to play, I'm gonna go out there and do something great."

Brady, 44, threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss and was visibly frustrated when he spoke to the media for less than a minute following the game. While Tampa Bay cut Washington's lead to just four early in the fourth quarter, Heinicke led his team on a 19-play, 80-yard drive that took more than 10 minutes off the clock and ended with a game-sealing 1-yard rushing touchdown for Antonio Gibson.

Washington improved to 3-6 on the year, while the Buccaneers fell to 6-3.

Heinicke, 28, signed as a backup with Washington in 2020, but was forced into action after Alex Smith was injured and Dwayne Haskins was benched. In the offseason, Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to take over as the team's starter, but he suffered a hip injury in Week 1 that may be season ending.