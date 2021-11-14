ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke gets emotional after beating Tom Brady

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GuSlM_0cwcpGig00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Heinicke completed over 80 percent of his passes for 256 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in Washington's 29-19 upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But it the fact that the victory came against future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady that made the day extra special for Heinicke.

"These are the days you dream of as a kid," Heinicke told reporters after the game. "It's the moment I dreamt of last year when I wasn't playing. I always told myself that if I get another chance to play, I'm gonna go out there and do something great."

Brady, 44, threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss and was visibly frustrated when he spoke to the media for less than a minute following the game. While Tampa Bay cut Washington's lead to just four early in the fourth quarter, Heinicke led his team on a 19-play, 80-yard drive that took more than 10 minutes off the clock and ended with a game-sealing 1-yard rushing touchdown for Antonio Gibson.

Washington improved to 3-6 on the year, while the Buccaneers fell to 6-3.

Heinicke, 28, signed as a backup with Washington in 2020, but was forced into action after Alex Smith was injured and Dwayne Haskins was benched. In the offseason, Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to take over as the team's starter, but he suffered a hip injury in Week 1 that may be season ending.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman (calf) on IR, out at least three weeks

As Charean Williams noted for Pro Football Talk, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said earlier this week that cornerback Richard Sherman likely wouldn't return to the lineup "anytime soon" because of the grade 2 calf strain he suffered warming up for what became this past Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team that dropped the defending Super Bowl champions to 6-3 on the season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns activate RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton from COVID-19 list

Chubb, Felton and Kelly all missed Cleveland's 45-17 loss to the New England Patriots in week 10, as did Kareem Hunt, who remains on injured reserve with a calf injury. That left D'Ernest Johnson as the only healthy man in the backfield and despite the blowout defeat, Johnson was productive, gaining 99 yards on the ground and 58 more through the air on 19 carries and seven receptions, respectively.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AceShowbiz

Tony Romo Faces Backlash for 'Creepy' Joke About Gisele Bundchen

When pretending to be a Buccaneers official negotiating with a fan who caught Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball, the former NFL star predicts that the official offers the fan a date with Gisele in exchange for the ball. AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is undoubtedly one of the hottest wives of...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Alex Smith
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Hall Of Fame#Meganplain#Tampa Bay
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
Popculture

Tony Romo Under Fire for Gisele Bundchen Joke During Buccaneers vs. Bears Broadcast

Tony Romo is taking some heat for a comment he made about Gisele Bundchen during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears broadcast. When Tom Brady, Bundchen's husband, threw his 600th career touchdown pass, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans give the ball to a fan. As the Buccanneers are talking to the guy to get the ball back, Romo added his commentary, predicting when he thinks they are saying.
NFL
NESN

Ex-Patriots Punter Shares Hilarious Story About Bill Belichick, Tom Brady

Zoltan Mesko was the New England Patriots’ punter from 2010 to 2012. But in one practice, head coach Bill Belichick had him emulate the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year — and paid him for it. In a collection of stories about Belichick’s humorous side published Friday at The Athletic,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
ESPN

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who had ball from Tom Brady's 600th touchdown pass gets his haul of gifts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who ended up with the football from Tom Brady 600th touchdown pass has received his bounty of gifts from the team. Byron Kennedy was in a seat in the end zone section at Raymond James Stadium where wide receiver Mike Evans caught Brady's record-breaking pass. Evans then tossed the football into the stands where Kennedy grabbed it. Kennedy then gave it to a Bucs official.
NFL
New York Post

No one saw this Tom Brady mistake coming: ‘Cost us the game’

The Saints had just taken the lead and yet it felt ominous. A 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson put the Saints up 29-27 over the Buccaneers with 1:41 left in the game. But their aggressive play-calling inside the 10-yard line, two incomplete passes by Trevor Siemian and settling for a field goal left Tom Brady with plenty of time to add to his NFL legend.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

24K+
Followers
30K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy