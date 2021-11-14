ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Levar Stoney to join President Biden in D.C. Monday for signing of infrastructure bill

By Jordan Bondurant
 6 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will join President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on Monday for the signing of his $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill and jobs act.

The bill was held up by a months-long debate in Congress, but it was finally passed on Nov. 6.

The President says the legislation will create tens of thousands of jobs and improve broadband internet access, water supplies and other public works projects.

