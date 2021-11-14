FGCU uses three-point attack to defeat LSU basketball

BATON ROUGE, LA. — Florida Gulf Coast’s (3-0) three-point attack proved too much for LSU Women’s Basketball (1-1) Sunday in the PMAC as the Tigers fell to the Eagles, 88-74.

FGCU shot 56-percent from beyond the arc and made 14 three-pointers on its way to handing LSU its first loss of the season. Kierstan Bell, who is on the Watchlist for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year, led FGCU with a game-high 32 points and both Tishara Morehouse and Kendall Spray scored 17. Where Bell and Spray relied on the three ball, Morehouse used a dribble-penetration to get to her buckets, recording all of her seven made shots inside the paint.

The Eagles were able to build an 18-point lead during a third quarter run that was too much for the Tigers to overcome despite their best attempts.

“We had made five stops there in a row defensively, and then we just couldn’t go execute,” said Head Coach Kim Mulkey. “We couldn’t go score the ball. We couldn’t get it in the hands of the people we needed to. That is going to come with time, playing with each other. The effort was fine, the defense was not good.”

The Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season on Thursday when they head to the Cajun Dome to take on Louisiana-Lafayette at 6 p.m. CT.

(LSU Media Press Release)

