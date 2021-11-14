ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Greek anti-vaxxers insult masked film festival attendees

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece’s premier film festival took an unexpected turn Sunday night when anti-vaxxers showed up outside the theater where the awards ceremony was about to begin and shouted obscenities at arriving moviegoers and festival personnel.

Police intervened to keep back the 400 or so protesters who had been marching through Greece’s second largest city to denounce coronavirus vaccines. They eventually left after throwing numerous flyers.

The 62nd Thessaloniki International Film Festival was well attended during its 10-day run. All moviegoers and festival personnel wore masks and had to produce either a vaccination certificate or proof of recovering from COVID-19 within six months prior to their attendance.

Greece is going through a virus resurgence, with daily infections at record levels and both fatalities and the number of people placed on ventilators rising, putting pressure for on the health system for the second time this year.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 831,874 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country of about 10.7 million people. In the past week alone, there were 44,970 virus cases and 471 deaths related to COVID-19.

About 6.5 million people in Greece are fully vaccinated and the recent spike in cases has led to a jump in bookings for a first dose of the vaccines. But there remains a hard core of skeptics, and outright rejectionists, with many embracing conspiracy theories about the vaccines. Anti-vaccination rallies in Thessaloniki have consistently been bigger than similar gatherings in the capital, Athens.

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Deal With an Anti-Vaxxer at Thanksgiving Dinner

Facts alone won’t change people’s attitudes toward vaccines. Relationships and social obligations matter more. The best strategy is to "pull" people toward change by maintaining your relationship and showing empathy. The alternative strategy, like with others whose behavior and views endanger their community, is to "push" them toward change. I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Austria has the right idea – put the unvaccinated in lockdown

Disturbing news from the province of Upper Austria. It has the unwelcome distinction of having the lowest vaccination rate and the highest infection rate of Austria’s nine provinces. Death rates are rising. As it happens, Austria also has the lowest vaccination rate of any western European country apart from Liechtenstein, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.I’m not quite sure why this relatively prosperous chunk of Europe displays such reluctance to take this basic public health precaution. Some say it is to do with the strength of the far-right Freedom Party, but there we are.The regional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Italian children of ‘anti-vaxxer’ parents placed in clandestine schools

A sharp rise in the number of children being pulled out of public schools in Italy and placed in unofficial teaching facilities could be linked to the country’s latest Covid-19 measures, local authorities have warned.From obligatory facemasks for students as young as six, to the likelihood of compulsory vaccinations by next month for pupils aged between five and 11, the Italian government’s stringent coronavirus restrictions have led some parents to bypass the rules.“It’s clear to us that these parents are sending a message in regard to the current situation, that they are not on board with the [Covid] security measures...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insult#Anti#Protest Riot#Greek#Thessaloniki#Ap
Washington Post

The Ethics of Twisting Anti-Vaxxers’ Arms in Europe

Winter is drawing in, Covid-19 cases are rebounding and European Union countries with middling vaccination rates are tightening the screws. What began as an arm-twist in July, when France’s Emmanuel Macron rolled out a mobile health pass to control access to leisure venues, has become a headlock. In Austria, where intensive-care wards are filling up and 64% of the population is fully vaccinated (below the EU average), the government is implementing new restrictions, including what’s effectively a lockdown for those refusing to get their remaining jabs. Latvia has banned unvaccinated lawmakers from parliament.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Hollywood’s intolerance of anti-vaxxers is costing it dearly

From Scientology and Kabbalah to 9/11 conspiracism, Hollywood has always done its best to work around its stars’ outré beliefs. But at long last, an ideology has come along that even the most crawling producer would struggle to overlook. Yes, it’s the anti-vaccine movement, which seemed to present the film...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Anti-Vaxxers Are Plunging Germany Into a COVID Death Spiral

HAMBURG–Germany is scrambling to deal with a raging fourth wave of COVID-19 as the country this week recorded its highest number of cases yet amid flatlining vaccination rates, fractured political decision-making, and an increasingly radical anti-vaccine movement. More than 16 million people aged 12 or above—around a third of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Austria locks down unvaccinated as Europe fights fresh Covid wave

Austria on Monday became the first country in the European Union to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated and start inoculating children as young as five after coronavirus cases surged across the continent. - 'They will be protected' - As part of efforts to increase vaccination coverage, Vienna city authorities have also become the first in the EU to start inoculating children between the ages of five and 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Athens
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
IFLScience

No-Vax Tax: Singapore To Stop Covering COVID-19 Treatment Of Anti-Vaxxers

To many, the anti-vax stance is seen as hypocritical – people will refuse preventative medical care, get sick, and then rely on doctors and medical technology to save them. In response, Singapore is now taking a rather heavy-handed approach to anti-vaxxers – if you deny the COVID-19 vaccine, you must be prepared to pay up for treatment. As per a statement released on Monday, Singapore hospitals will no longer provide free healthcare to COVID-19 patients that voluntarily decline the vaccine, referencing the extreme strain unvaccinated patients are putting on the healthcare system.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

White Supremacists Are Going All In on Anti-Vaxxer Rallies

On Wednesday, as New York City’s 12-and-up vaccination rate neared 80 percent, a small crowd gathered outside a Staten Island hospital to listen to an Illinois white nationalist rail against vaccines. “Ninety-eight percent of the people in that building are vaccinated,” Nick Fuentes announced of the hospital. The crowd booed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

In ‘Where Are We Headed?,’ Ruslan Fedotow Depicts Tragicomic Universe of the Moscow Metro

Filmed over the course of one year, “Where Are We Headed?” – recently picked up by Taskovski Films – took director-cinematographer Ruslan Fedotow down into the Moscow Metro, where he found joy and sorrow commuting alongside each other every day. World premiering at IDFA, where it also got the support of the Bertha Fund, it played in EnergaCamerimage Film Festival’s Documentary Features Competition. “I was thinking about this idea for a long time,” Fedotow tells Variety. “When I used to live in Belarus, taking the metro wasn’t just about getting from one point to another. I liked to observe people there....
MOVIES
New York Post

China slaughtering pets of COVID patients under draconian new law

China is slaughtering the pets of COVID patients under its draconian ‘zero tolerance’ strategy for the virus. Officials claim it is to stop the spread of infection – but the “inhumane” rule has sparked fury among animal lovers in the country as it battles a wave of new outbreaks. There...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

656K+
Followers
350K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy