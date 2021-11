Due to the legal complications concerning his film rights, Bruce Banner/The Hulk only solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, but he nonetheless remains an important character in this superhero franchise. In fact, we briefly reunited with the character a few months back in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, only he didn’t look the same as he did when we left off with him in Avengers: Endgame. Mark Ruffalo is next set to appear as Bruce in Disney+’s She-Hulk, and as part of Disney+ Day, we got a quick look at Ruffalo’s character in the Marvel series opposite Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO